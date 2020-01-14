Siddharth Shukla ignores Salman Khan’s advice, says ‘I Love You’ to Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab’s Katrina Kaif amidst proposal for live-in relationship

Hours after being admonished by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill forced Siddharth Shukla to pronounce his love for her. Shehnaaz, who claimed to be the Katrina Kaif of Punjab, also expressed her desire to be in a live-in relationship with Siddharth after the Bigg Boss show would come to an end next month.

After Salman left the house, Shehnaaz’s awkward behaviour became a topic of intense discussion among housemates. Shefali Jariwala was heard saying, “I had said this to someone. I said that even I was 25 years of age. I financially supported two families. I was never like this. I was not like this even when I was 15 years old. Like (Salman) sir said that this spoilt child like behaviour (of Shehnaaz) should not be entertained.”

Shefali pointed to Mahira Sharma that she was the youngest housemate and yet she conducted herself with more maturity.

Paras Chhabra asked Arti Singh to stop treating Shehnaaz like a child. Arti said that she would have treated even Mahira with so much affection.

Monday night’s episode saw Siddharth making several attempts to woo Shehnaaz, who continued to sulk for the most part of the show. However, as night set in, Shehnaaz was seen taking her quilt and pillow to the bed adjacent to that of Siddharth’s. Siddharth was seen stopping her advancements.

The following morning, there was a role reversal as it was the turn of Shehnaaz to woo Siddharth after he appeared reluctant to speak to her. Unaffected by Siddharth’s refusal, Shehnaaz planted several kisses on Siddharth’s face.

Little later, Siddharth too hugged Shehnaaz passionately. When Shehnaaz asked him to promise to never hurt her in the future, Siddharth answered in the affirmative. Shehnaaz also demanded to be kissed and loved so frequently that she should become Siddharth’s habit even after the Bigg Boss show comes to an end.

Shehnaaz told him, “I don’t want to win this show. I am here to win you. And the second thing is that I want you to win. I don’t want to win.” She also forced Siddharth to pronounce the phrase ‘I Love You’ for her.

She wasn’t satisfied with this as later in the show, she was heard telling Siddharth that she will have to be in a live-in relationship with him after the Bigg Boss show came to an end.

Salman had warned Siddharth to be careful of Shehnaaz because of her immature behaviour. Salman had told Siddharth that her immature behaviour could cause embarrassment to him in the future.