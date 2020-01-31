Siddharth Shukla hailed for honesty after he volunteers to quit captaincy task in light of cheating by Vikas Gupta

Siddharth Shukla has earned plenty of plaudits for his honesty in the Bigg Boss house after he was seen offering to quit the captaincy task because of cheating by his connection Vikas Gupta. The promo broadcast by Colors TV showed Siddharth speaking to Bigg Boss volunteering to quit the task since Vikas faced grave allegations of cheating by housemates.

According to promo, money collected by Shehnaaz Gill’s brother appeared to surpass Vikas Gupta’s collection. Realising that he may not be able to force Shehnaaz out of the task, Vikas is seen asking her brother Shahbaaz to place his money on the ground so that his counting can be verified. However, he snatches the money soon after Shahbaaz places his money on the ground.

This doesn’t go down well with several housemates who ask Bigg Boss to intervene. Siddharth, who is sitting at a distance, is seen taking his mic out to speak to Bigg Boss as he offers to quit the task if allegations of cheating against Vikas are indeed right. He says, “Bigg Boss, if he’s indulged in cheating, then you can remove me.”

This earned him considerable plaudits on Twitter where users praised him for his honesty.

Today PROMO!!!#SidharthShukla : “agar Vikas ne cheating ki hai to ap mujhe nikal dein” Most honest contestant ever in the history of BB . Clear as REAL

Honest , loyal and his name is Siddharth Shukla @EndemolShineIND @ColorsTV#KeepShiningSid pic.twitter.com/MgdlTV2qQd — satishbharawd (@satishbharawd) January 30, 2020

Today PROMO!!!#SidharthShukla : “agar Vikas ne cheating ki hai to ap mujhe nikal dein” Most honest contestant ever in the history of BB . Clear as REAL

Honest , loyal and his name is Siddharth Shukla #AsliFans#BB13OnVoot — Harsh (@Harsh67670472) January 30, 2020

Promo :- #SidharthShukla said agar vikas ne cheating ki hai toh aap mujhe game se nikal sakte hai 💪💪💪 Us aadmi ke morals and values kisi bhi game se upar hai and dat man never compromise with dat ever no matter wat ♥️ I proud of you as a fan Respect u man🔥#KeepShiningSid — Siddharth shukla (@Sharad_Sharmaaa) January 29, 2020

The captaincy task will resume on Friday when Paras Chhabra and Shahbaaz will be seen indulging in a heated discussion. It seems Siddharth Shukla’s team is about to disintegrate just when the show is nearing its end. It remains to be seen if the makers add more twists in the format of the reality show.