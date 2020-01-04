Siddharth Shukla fans left stunned by Asim Riaz army as hashtag #ViewersChoiceAsim set to achieve record-breaking feat

Little would Siddharth Shukla have thought of consequences when he decided to get even with relatively lesser-known celebrity Asim Riaz inside the Bigg Boss house. Far from being bullied by his intimidation, Asim has always responded to Siddharth with equal vigour. Even the glaring biases by Colors TV and Salman Khan in favour of Siddharth have not deterred the contestant from Kashmir in the face of intense bullying by Siddharth and his cronies in the house. Asim’s composure and fearless attitude have also made him a massive star outside the Bigg Boss house. A testament to his stardom is how millions have taken to Twitter to trend a new hashtag #ViewersChoiceAsim.

Close to two million tweets have already been posted under this hashtag within hours. This came as a fitting reply to Siddharth Shukla’s fans, who trended #WinnerSid on Twitter on Friday.

Here’s a snapshot of how Twitterati have been tweeting under hashtag  #ViewersChoiceAsim, which has jumped to the list of global top ten positions.

Asim’s growing number of fans have vowed to achieve 5 million tweets by Sunday morning under hashtag #ViewersChoiceAsim. If indeed Asim’s fans achieve to post 5 million tweets under the above hashtag, this will be nothing less than a record-breaking feat.

This comes hours after Janta Ka Reporter reported how Salman Khan had once again hurt his reputation by brazen biases in favour of Siddharth Shukla. The promo brought by Colors TV on Friday night showed Salman lashing out at Asim but treating Siddharth with kid gloves.

