Siddharth Shukla fans left stunned as Asim Riaz creates history; after John Cena, Team Fast and Furious 9 mentions Bigg Boss contestant from Kashmir

Siddharth Shukla fans have been left exasperated in the finale week of the Bigg Boss show after Asim Riaz created more history by becoming the first Indian reality show contestant to be mentioned by Team Fast and Furious 9 on Twitter. The latest international recognition came just days after WWE legend John Cena urged his fans to support Asim.

Taking to Twitter, Team Fast and Furious 9 wrote, “@AsimRiazTeam_ Welcome to the Fast Family. #F9 comes out in theaters May 22. Reply #stop to unsubscribe.”

As expected, Asim Riaz’s Twitter army went into a frenzy after they saw their idol being recognised internationally once again. Vishal Aditya Singh, who was recently evicted from Bigg Boss, too acknowledged the feat achieved by Asim as he wrote, “Wow.. Wish if you could have tagged Original @imrealasim id Nevertheless It’s huge Compliment for Him.. Recognised by such Brand.. It’s a big achievement. #BiggBoss13 #AsimForTheWin.”

Wow.. Wish if you could have tagged Original @imrealasim id Nevertheless It’s huge Compliment for Him.. Recognised by such Brand.. It’s a big achievement. #BiggBoss13 #AsimForTheWin — Vishal Aditya Singh (@VishalAdityaS) February 11, 2020

Earlier this week, much to the exasperation of Sidharth Shukla and Salman Khan fans, WWE legend John Cena had sensationally urged his 13.1 million followers to vote for Asim Riaz in the Bigg Boss finale. This has come days after Cena first stunned Asim’s detractors by throwing his weight behind the contestant from Jammu and Kashmir.

In his Instagram post, Cena had shared the photo of Asim Riaz with a placard reading hashtag ‘#AsimRiazForTheWin. Change my mind.’

Last week, Cena had stunned everyone particularly those supporting Asim’s rival Siddharth Shukla by sharing a picture of the contestant from Kashmir on his Instagram page.

Earlier, rapper Bohemia too had thrown his weight behind Asim with an emotional post. Thanking Asim for his praise on the famous rapper inside the Bigg Boss house, Bohemia had written, “Wow, God bless you brah. I’ve got blood relatives that are too jealous to shoutout me the way you do. #asimriaz ”

This year’s Bigg Boss Showand its host Salman Khan have faced flak for being explicitly biased in favour of Siddharth, who was found to be abusive and violent on more than one occasion.

The Colors TV’s reality show has now entered its final week before the winner is announced.