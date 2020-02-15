Siddharth Shukla fans explode in anger after former Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain actress Shilpa Shinde claims she dated ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’ actor, calls him abusive

In a new twist, former Bigg Boss winner Shilpa Shinde has sensationally claimed that she dated Siddharth Shukla in the past adding that he was a ‘very abusive and aggressive’ man. No sooner did an entertainment portal report Shilpa’s comments, Siddharth Shukla fans took to Twitter to vent out their frustration. They alleged that Shilpa was deliberately trying to defame Siddharth hours before the announcement on the new winner of the Bigg Boss show.

This all started after news agency IANS quoted Shilpa as saying, “Yes we had an affair and Siddharth Shukla was a very abusive and aggressive man in the relationship. He was possessive and used to hit me a lot.”

Accusing Shilpa of sabotaging Siddharth’s chances of winning this year’s Bigg Boss, fans minced no words in slamming the former Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain star. Soon hashtag #ShilpaShinde began a national trend on Twitter.

Guys #ShilpaShinde fully exposed #SidharthShukIa

Go #FilmWindow YouTube Channel and see full her interview#Shilpa and Sid was in a relationship and that time he brutally abused Shilpa ji

Ye hai aap ka winner?@mnysha @Sudhanshu_Vats @EndemolShineIND pic.twitter.com/lJawLVPweO — Team Asim Mumbai 🇻🇮 (@Preemen2) February 15, 2020

Why Didn’t #ShilpaShinde released the recording way before in November or December ??? Why shilpa Why??? Why Didn’t you this Thing Could Have Changed The whole game Nd Public Opinion About #SidharthShukIa . I knew from the beginning he’s a disgusting Person From Day One. pic.twitter.com/3zJjXa1plI — ky$$ (@Sunubaruah1) February 15, 2020

Shilpa shinde is psycho isliye oo jobless h 😝😝😝#ShilpaShinde — Saurabh Rajput (@Saurabh08565829) February 15, 2020

Haters are trying their best shots to defame #SidharthShukla…Chaahe jitni fake tweets… Fake recordings se defame karne ki koshish kar lo…Jo ukhaadna hai ukhaadlo.. Jeetega #BiggBoss13Finale shukla hii..Fans of Sid get ready for any channel voting. #SidharthShuklaForTheWin — Santosh Shukla (@Santosh__Shukla) February 15, 2020

Shilpa had told a portal that she had met Siddharth through a family friend in 2011 adding that she had a ‘very bad experience’ during her relationship with him. Shilpa said that she had also complained to Siddharth’s mother about his abusive behaviour.

Earlier, a new controversy had erupted on the microblogging site Twitter after Shilpa Shinde made grave allegations against the makers accusing them of brazen biases in favour of Siddharth Shukla. An audio interview of Shilpa accusing the makers of Bigg Boss of giving Siddharth his mobile phone back when he left the show briefly for medical treatment had gone viral on Twitter.