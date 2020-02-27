Fans of Asim Riaz have begun poking fun at this year’s Bigg Boss winner Siddharth Shukla after the Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez announced that she was recording a music video with the former reality show contestant from Jammu and Kashmir. Adding insult to injury, Jacqueline has revealed that Bhushan Kumar of T-Series will be the producer of the music video with Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar lending her voice.

No sooner did Jacqueline share the news by updating her Insta story, Asim Riaz fans took to Twitter to make fun of Siddharth as they reminded them of the alleged biases towards the latter by the makers of Colors TV’s reality show. Ecstatic over the news, fans also trended hashtag #JackSim on Twitter. Some also claimed that Salman Khan had recommended Asim’s name for the music video opposite his Race 3 co-star.

So called khairiti winner Siddharth Shukla is stuck in sidnaaz. And Asim is shooting there with jacque.#JacSim — Priyana 💕 (@PriyanaPradhan) February 26, 2020

Jaise Asim ne kuch bada achieve kiya waise hi Siddharth ke fans jalne lagte h jealous Siddharth fans#JacSim — Rohit Mehta (@RohitMehta780) February 26, 2020

So guys@BeingSalmanKhan recommended @imrealasim for music Video with @Asli_Jacqueline with @TSeries . So guys Comment and thankfully to Salman Bhai. And trend…..#JacSim upto 500k. — fazal (@fazal53038608) February 27, 2020

Many also felt that Salman was trying to make up for his alleged biases in favour of Siddharth Shukla during the show.

Talking about the video, Jacqueline told Mumbai Mirror, “It has been turned into a peppy track through which we will be narrating an engaging story. Shabina Khan, who is choreographing it, has given me some desi steps and traditional moves but at the same time it will be modern, too.”

The fight between Siddharth and Asim inside the Bigg Boss house became one of the biggest highlights in the history of the Colors TV’s reality show. Many slammed Salman for ignoring Siddharth’s repeated aggressive and abusive behaviour.

In his first radio interview after winning the Bigg Boss title, Siddharth had explained why he felt sad about his aggressive behaviour inside the house. He had said, “Once we had somebody come in and Rajat Sharma ji (India TV founder) was here. I had this whole Aap Ki Adaalat moment with him. And then I saw what I had done. So, ofcourse you feel bad. But that’s not exactly who I am. Any of that was not true.”

