Siddharth Shukla ‘dumps’ Shehnaaz Gill in Sara Ali Khan’s presence, leaves Punjab’s Katrina Kaif in tears

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan asked contestants to name one housemate who they did not wish to see once the competition was over. Asim said that he did not wish to see Paras Chhabra, Vishal Aditya Singh named Arti Singh while Rashami Desai said the contestant she would not want to meet after the show was Siddharth Shukla.

When asked to explain the reason, she said, “That’s because we fight more often and our opinions never match. Ever since we’ve entered the show, we’ve been fighting after the first two weeks.”

Then came Siddharth’s turn as he stunned everyone by saying that he did not wish to see Shehnaaz after the show was over. Explaining his reason, he said, “I don’t want to see Shehnaaz because she betrayed me for Gautam and you today. I don’t want to see her with another man tomorrow. So, this is because of personal security.”

Kartik Aaryan asked Siddharth if he was being possessive about Shehnaaz, who’s often claimed to be Punjab’s Katrina Kaif. Siddharth replied sarcastically, “I am indeed getting possessive about her. In fact, I am crossing the limit here.”

Sara Ali Khan, who too had entered the house with Kartik to promote her upcoming film Love Aaj Kal 2, told Shehnaaz, “This is precisely you wanted. He’s now possessive about you.”

A visibly hurt Shehnaaz was seen wiping her tears.

Shefali Jariwala said that she did not wish to stay in touch Asim Riaz prompting Kartik to remind her about the time when she gave her hearts. Shefali said that she still loved him but Asim did not reciprocate her feelings.

Paras Chhabra too said that he did not want to stay in touch with Shehnaaz Gill. Mahira Sharma called Asim selfish while explaining her reasons why she would not want to see the contestant from her home state after the show.