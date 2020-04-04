Siddharth Shukla defies trends with soaring online popularity days after Salman Khan declared him Bigg Boss 13 winner, Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab’s Katrina Kaif comes second

The reality of most reality TV contestants is that their popularity starts fading days after the show ends. However, Siddharth Shukla appears to have defied that trend by continuing to remain the most popular former Bigg Boss contestant.

This was after a Twitter handle The Khabri launched a ‘likes battle’ for four popular former Bigg Boss contestants. They included Siddharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab’s Katrina Kaif, Asim Riaz and SidNaaz.

Siddharth Shukla emerged the most popular celebrity with more than 9,500 likes followed by Shehnaaz, who received close to 7,000 likes. The combined brand of Siddharth and Shehnaaz (known as hashtag #Sidnaaz) got 6,700 likes while Asim came a poor fourth with less than 6,000 likes.

Asim fans may argue that the poll was conducted by the handle, which has fallen out with Asim after the Kashmiri model-actor was declared the first runner-up in this year’s Bigg Boss reality show.

Result of Most Popular Likes battle on twitter, Post #BiggBoss13 It shows Strongest Fandom on twitter in Reality@sidharth_shukla 8959 ♡@ShehnaazGill123 6710♡#SidaNaazFandom 6590♡@imrealasim 4744♡ Sidharth has biggest fandom followed by Sana and SidNaaz

Asim At last pic.twitter.com/4ku5yW1StE — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) April 3, 2020

This year’s Bigg Boss became controversial after many accused Salman Khan and Colors TV of biases in favour of Siddharth. The makers of the show had to face incessant criticism for ignoring the violent and abusive behaviour of Siddharth. Siddharth’s critics argued that Colors TV and Salman had shown zero tolerance to such behaviour in the past, but they acted in a suspicious manner during the last edition of the reality show for unknown reasons.

A woman, who described herself as a former employee of Colors TV, had sensationally claimed that the TV channel had declared Siddharth the winner despite the latter polling fewer votes. However, Colors TV had rubbished these claims by denying any association with the woman.