Siddharth Shukla declared Bigg Boss winner by fans as more than 1.5 million tweets trend #WinnerSid

JKR Staff
Colors TV’s Bigg Boss reality show may still be weeks away from declaring its new winner, but fans of Siddharth Shukla have already declared him this season’s winner with more than 1.5 million tweets posted under the hashtag #WinnerSid. This may be the first time such a huge number of fans have tweeted for a hashtag supporting a reality show contestant.

Siddharth Shukla

Former contestant Tehseen Poonawalla tweeted using the same hashtag, “Even when #Sid & I fought , what was not shown was in 20 minutes we were both cool with each other! Infact the next day #Sidd & I were bonding on parathas & I never made him the villain in the brick task in my deciding vote . Wish #WinnerSid the best always!!

Here are some other examples of Siddharth Shukla’s fans tweeting under this hashtag:

Siddharth was in the news last night after a fresh fight broke out between him and Asim Riaz, who allegedly used the ‘cry baby’ jibe for the former’s late father. He was seen opening up for the first time about his past association with Rashami Desai.

