Siddharth Shukla declared Bigg Boss winner by fans as more than 1.5 million tweets trend #WinnerSid

Colors TV’s Bigg Boss reality show may still be weeks away from declaring its new winner, but fans of Siddharth Shukla have already declared him this season’s winner with more than 1.5 million tweets posted under the hashtag #WinnerSid. This may be the first time such a huge number of fans have tweeted for a hashtag supporting a reality show contestant.

Former contestant Tehseen Poonawalla tweeted using the same hashtag, “Even when #Sid & I fought , what was not shown was in 20 minutes we were both cool with each other! Infact the next day #Sidd & I were bonding on parathas & I never made him the villain in the brick task in my deciding vote . Wish #WinnerSid the best always!!

Even when #Sid & I fought , what was not shown was in 20 minutes we were both cool with each other! Infact the next day #Sidd & I were bonding on parathas & I never made him the villain in the brick task in my deciding vote . Wish #WinnerSid the best always !! — Tehseen Poonawalla Official (@tehseenp) January 3, 2020

Here are some other examples of Siddharth Shukla’s fans tweeting under this hashtag:

Everyone just watch, ye Sid fandom hai. Pange mat lena.#WinnerSid Tera baap aaya pic.twitter.com/Td4AW7tjbi — badgag (@badgag6) January 3, 2020

Jo log kamzor hote hai inhi ko support ki zarurat padti hai – first time Asiim spoke the truth in the show as he is the most Kamzor and we all know ki #WinnerSid hai including him — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) January 3, 2020

Season 13 creating records of trends

That’s never happened in BiggBoss history But it’s happening now One reason @sidharth_shukla Sidhearts again completed a trend of more than 1M tweets#WinnerSid trending with 1.57M tweets@RealVinduSingh @BiggBoss Credit BollyWoodSpy pic.twitter.com/Se5SDZ8MTf — SIDHARTH OFFICIAL FC ❤️ (@SidharthTeam_) January 3, 2020

More than 19000+ Retweets has been done On my tweets…!! During Todays Trend of #WinnerSid i.e from 2:30Pm to 7:54pm!! Its My Highest in Any trend..!! Its Record Breaking Trend No doubt!! ✓✓ Retweet Fast !! — Khabri Ka BAAP (@DaddyOfKhabri) January 3, 2020

Siddharth was in the news last night after a fresh fight broke out between him and Asim Riaz, who allegedly used the ‘cry baby’ jibe for the former’s late father. He was seen opening up for the first time about his past association with Rashami Desai.