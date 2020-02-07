Siddharth Shukla called cheater after he dumps friends Arti Singh and Shehnaaz Gill to save Paras Chhabra, fight erupts with Asim Riaz

Siddharth Shukla has been called a cheater after he dumped friends Arti Singh and Shehnaaz Gill to save Paras Chhabra from eviction inside the Bigg Boss house using his power as an Elite Club member. The development led to a bitter fight between Siddharth and Asim, who called him a dhokebaaz.

Three elite club members namely Asim Riaz, Siddharth Shukla and Rashami Desai were asked to used their power to save one of the contestants from inside the jail. Those locked up inside the jail were Arti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab’s Katrina Kaif, Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra. Asim reminded Siddharth that Arti had been his friend right from the beginning of the reality show and he should save her. But Siddharth disagreed and insisted on saving Paras since, according to him, Paras had saved him once in the competition.

Asim said, “Arti deserves it because she’s been with you from the beginning.” Siddharth said, “I wouldn’t get another chance (to save Paras).” He also told Asim, “You play your game and I will play mine.”

The promo broadcast by Colors TV showed both Asim and Siddharth running to grab the key at the buzzer sound. Siddharth was unhappy that Asim pushed him. Asim replied, “You can only bark, shout and hit. Get out.”

As Siddharth released Paras from the jail, the latter was seen moved to tears by the generosity of Siddharth Shukla. He said, “I didn’t expect this.” But Asim shouted taking a dig at Siddharth, “This is precisely why you don’t have any friends Siddharth Shukla. You are a cheater. You can only betray people.”

This is not the first time that Siddharth and Asim have fought each other. The entire season of this year’s Bigg Boss has seen both of them engaged in bitter fights. Siddharth had to be penalised for abusing and physically assaulting Asim. Host Salman Khan had faced widespread condemnation for his biases in favour of Siddharth with many suspecting that the Bollywood megastar was scared of the contestant.