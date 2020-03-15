Siddharth Shukla breaks silence on allegations of physical assault by Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain fame Shilpa Shinde days after Salman Khan announced him Bigg Boss winner

Siddharth Shukla has finally broken his silence on allegations of physical assault made by Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain fame Shilpa Shinde days after Salman Khan controversially announced him this year’s Bigg Boss winner.

Shilpa had claimed to be in a relationship with Siddharth before he took part in the Colors TV’s reality show. Shilpa had also accused Siddharth of being abusive and violent while alleging that Colors TV had violated their own rules to favour Siddharth in the competition. Although Siddharth’s fans had reacted angrily when Shilpa first made these allegations, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor has finally opened up on the controversy.

Speaking to Times of India, Siddharth said, “All these rumours and controversies don’t make a difference to me. If you are trying to throw stones at others, it only shows how insecure you are. I only feel sorry for all of them and hope that they don’t do such things in the future. All these comments are so weird.”

Responding to Shilpa’s relationship allegations, Siddharth said, “Imagine, out of the blue, someone comes forth and says that ‘I was in a relationship with you’ That is crazy! Maybe, you were dating that person or maybe you were not, but why would you want to talk about the relationship now? I wonder why people do that.”

Last month, Shilpa, herself a former winner of the Colors TV’s reality show, had sensationally claimed that she dated Siddharth Shukla in the past adding that he was a ‘very abusive and aggressive’ man. News agency IANS had quoted her as saying, “Yes we had an affair and Siddharth Shukla was a very abusive and aggressive man in the relationship. He was possessive and used to hit me a lot.”

Earlier, an audio interview of Shilpa accusing the makers of Bigg Boss of giving Siddharth his mobile phone back when he left the show briefly for medical treatment had gone viral on Twitter.