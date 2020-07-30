Siddharth Shukla angers fans with response to ‘kurta pajama’ song featuring Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab’s Katrina Kaif; Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar’s brother thanks Bigg Boss winner

Siddharth Shukla’s reaction to the latest music video by Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar’s brother Tony featuring Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab’s Katrina Kaif has left fans confused with many misconstruing the Bigg Boss winner’s intention. However, Tony Kakkar and Shehnaaz have thanked Siddharth for his response to the music video kurta pajama.

Soon after kurta pajama’s release, Siddharth took to Twitter to express his feelings for the song. However, his tweet caused plenty of confusion as many felt that he had cleverly criticised the song. Siddharth wrote, “Kurta Pajama kala kala kala kala kala kala kya bakwas gana hai muh pe chadgaya saala saala saala saala saala.”

Kurta Pajama kala kala kala kala kala kala kya bakwas gana hai muh pe chadgaya saala saala saala saala saala ….😋😉 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) July 17, 2020

But Siddharth fans said that the actor-reality show contestant was only expressing his admiration for the song by stating that the song had left him mesmrised. Unaffected by public debate on Siddharth’s tweet, Tony wrote, “Huge love to you Sidharth bhai.. Love your version of #KurtaPajama.” ”

Huge love to you Sidharth bhai.. Love your version of #KurtaPajama ♥️😀 https://t.co/zDMWKAbzoq — Tony Kakkar (@TonyKakkar) July 17, 2020

Shehnaaz too tweeted as she wrote, “Kya baat hai. kya baat hai. kya baat hai. ssahi hai.” This too was construed as a sarcastic response by many Shehnaaz fans. Here’s how they reacted;

#SavageShehnaaz…. Bakwaas aadmi k bakwaas tweet ko kitna positive way me liya… You’re an angel — Ayesha Sultana… (@AyshuMbbs) July 17, 2020

Aww sana sbko dohh dala tumney 🤣🤣🤣 Solo RIP 😂🤣🤣🤣 best friends in a positive way

Leave it…. ….you’re song awesome sana 💓💓 ur looking stunning in black gown pic.twitter.com/gCcrZVgUOg — Anil Gupta Salman Bhaijaan fan 💖 (@Anilgupta_ew) July 17, 2020

For few dumbwits, @sidharth_shukla is promoting his great friend ShehNaaz’s song, & at the same time pulling her leg, doing fun! Just putting it out there! They have a genuine camaraderie & respect for each other! Great to see. #SidharthShukla #DilKoKaraarAaya — Jubin Hazra (@jubinhazra123) July 17, 2020

Siddharth and Shehnaaz pretended to be in a relationship inside the Bigg Boss house. However, they have not been spotted together after the controversial reality show came to an end. They shot a music video together after their stint in the Colors TV’s reality show.