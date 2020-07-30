Siddharth Shukla angers fans with response to ‘kurta pajama’ song featuring Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab’s Katrina Kaif; Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar’s brother thanks Bigg Boss winner

Siddharth Shukla’s reaction to the latest music video by Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar’s brother Tony featuring Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab’s Katrina Kaif has left fans confused with many misconstruing the Bigg Boss winner’s intention. However, Tony Kakkar and Shehnaaz have thanked Siddharth for his response to the music video kurta pajama.

Soon after kurta pajama’s release, Siddharth took to Twitter to express his feelings for the song. However, his tweet caused plenty of confusion as many felt that he had cleverly criticised the song. Siddharth wrote, “Kurta Pajama kala kala kala kala kala kala kya bakwas gana hai muh pe chadgaya saala saala saala saala saala.”

But Siddharth fans said that the actor-reality show contestant was only expressing his admiration for the song by stating that the song had left him mesmrised. Unaffected by public debate on Siddharth’s tweet, Tony wrote, “Huge love to you Sidharth bhai.. Love your version of #KurtaPajama.” ”

Shehnaaz too tweeted as she wrote, “Kya baat hai. kya baat hai. kya baat hai. ssahi hai.” This too was construed as a sarcastic response by many Shehnaaz fans. Here’s how they reacted;

Siddharth and Shehnaaz pretended to be in a relationship inside the Bigg Boss house. However, they have not been spotted together after the controversial reality show came to an end. They shot a music video together after their stint in the Colors TV’s reality show.

