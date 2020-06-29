Shooting for Saumya Tandon starring Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain resumes after more than three months of COVID-19 lockdown; unseen photos of new normal stun fans

In a huge development, shootings for some of the most popular TV shows have resumed in Mumbai after more than three months of nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic. Notable among them are Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain starring Saumya Tandon, Shubhangi Atre, Aasif Sheikh and Rohitashv Gour and Happu Ki Ultan Paltan. Both shows are broadcast on &TV. Unseen photos from the sets of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain have stunned the fans as they reacted in disbelief to see the new normal in the post-COVID-19 era.

In the photos, characters from Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain could be seen shooting the future episodes as the production staff stood in the background by wearing masks and face shields. They also diligently maintained good social distancings keeping in mind that Mumbai has become the worst-hit Indian city by the deadly virus.

In one photo, Shubhangi Atre aka Angoori Bhabhi could be seen posing for the camera with her makeup artist. In another photo, Aasif Sheikh was seen standing next to a production staff with both of them covering their faces to ensure none of them are infected by COVID-19. (See the gallery below)

In another photo, both Aasif aka Vibhuti Narayan Mishra and Angoori Bhabhi could be seen shooting for a scene with the actor playing the role of the police commissioner. Both Aasif and Shubhangi had their face shields placed on the table. This shows that characters of the popular &TV series may also be seen in masks and face shields in the future episodes of the comedy show when it resumes its broadcast in July.

Rohitashv Gour aka Manmohan Tiwari took to Instagram to share a photo of himself from the sets as he wrote, “Bhabhiji ghar par hai ka shoot akhir shuru ho he gaya.Ab apko naye episodes bhi dekhne ko milenge. (Finally the shoot of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain has started. Now you will get to see the new episodes).”

Whilst fans are elated over the news of their favourite shows returning to TV, they are also stunned to witness the new normal due to the COVID-19 pandemic.