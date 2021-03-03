“SHOCKING!”: Nusrat Jahan, Kolkata mayor attack Yogi Adityanath on new Hathras horror as UP CM campaigns in Bengal

Trinamool Congress MP and actress Nusrat Jahan has attacked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the deteriorating law and order in his state after a man was killed in Hathras for reporting his daughter’s sexual harassment to the police in Hathras. Jahan took to Twitter to attack Adityanath for his decision to campaign in Bengal even when the safety of women became a huge issue in his own state.

Terming the fresh horror from Hathras ‘shocking,’ Jahan tweeted, “SHOCKING! Cannot find the words to describe the horror that @BJP4India ruled Uttar Pradesh has turned into! WHY couldn’t @myogiadityanath prioritize the safety & security of this family? Is Bengal elections more important to BJP? #BJPHataoBetiBachao.”

The actor-turned-politician was joined by Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, who shared the video of the Hathras daughter as wrote on Twitter, “I fail to understand how the safety & security of this lady’s family could not be prioritized for a CM but Bengal polls? Certainly!”

Hakim, who is also a cabinet colleague of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, added, “Curious if @BJP4Bengal leaders imagine Mr @myogiadityanath to be the “protector” of women’s security and rights in Bengal! #BJPHataoBetiBachao.”

Trinamool MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar tweeted, “Yet ANOTHER Hathras! The count of dreadful incidents being reported from the @BJP4India-ruled UP is unending! The people of UP are suffering as the state of law and order is in shackles, yet @myogiadityanath is in Bengal?? #BJPHataoBetiBachao.”

As first reported by Janta Ka Reporter, a father was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras after he reported his daughter’s sexual harassment by one Gaurav Sharma to police. The video of the daughter desperately seeking justice for her father had gone viral on social media.

Last year in September, a 19-year-old Dalit girl had died after allegedly be gang-raped by four men, allegedly belonging to the upper caste Hindu. Her body was cremated in midnight by the district administration, which did not allow the victim’s parents to see their daughter one last time.