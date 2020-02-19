In a first, Salman Khan and Colors TV are now facing global shame for their brazen biases after WWE legend John Cena raised questions on the decision to hand over the Bigg Boss trophy to Siddharth Shukla. Both Salman and his employer Colors TV have faced widespread condemnation for approving Shukla’s violent and abusive behaviour towards fellow contestants.

Taking to Instagram, Cena shared a caricature declaring ‘I object.” Cena also wrote, “Object Big Boss Result.”

His post evoked overwhelming responses from the fans of Bigg Boss as most agreed with him. One wrote, “I too object.” Another wrote, “Love you Cena.” “We too object,” commented one user with hashtag #KhairatiWinnerShukla, which loosely translates as having been given the trophy in charity.

Cena, a WWE legend, had caused much heartburn to fans of Sidharth Shukla and Salman Khan fans, as he sensationally urged his 13.1 million followers to vote for Asim Riaz in the Bigg Boss finale. This came days after Cena first stunned Asim’s detractors by throwing his weight behind the contestant from Jammu and Kashmir.

Later, the Indian reality show contestant from Jammu and Kashmir was also mentioned by Team Fast and Furious 9 on Twitter.

Salman and Colors came under condemnation for biases in favour of Siddharth. A former employee of Colors TV claimed that Siddharth was declared the winner despite polling fewer votes compared to Asim. Colors had to issue an extraordinary public statement denying its former employee’s charges.

Meanwhile, angry fans have vowed to boycott Colors TV and Salman Khan in the future. Some have also begun cancelling their subscription for Colors TV. But this is the first time a globally-famous celebrity has raised questions on the credibility of both Salman Khan and Colors TV.

Salman has not yet reacted to the latest episode of public shame adversely affecting his brand.