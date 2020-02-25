Shloka Mehta’s makeup artist reveals secret tips that made Nita Ambani’s daughter-in-law look stunningly beautiful at Armaan Jain’s wedding

Earlier this month, Akash Ambani’s wife Shloka Mehta had stolen the thunder at Armaan Jain’s wedding when she turned up with her husband dressed in a multi-hued lehenga and a parrot green choli. Complimenting her glamour quotient was the orange embroidered net dupatta, which went beautifully with the pink, yellow pink and yellow on her lehenga. With hair pulled back, Shloka had completed her look with her signature emerald necklace.

Another striking feature of her fashion statement for Armaan Jain’s wedding was her makeup. Her makeup artist, Arti Nayar, later revealed the steps she had taken to achieve a stunning look for Shloka for the wedding. In an Instagram post, Arti wrote that she first used Indulgeo Essentials face oil to first prep and prime the skin.

She continued, “..Followed by @bobbibrownindia extra repair under eye cream for extra hydration. Followed by #correctorconcealer again I used #bobbibrown peach corrector and @nars concealer, blending it with my amazing @ybpcosmetics sponge.”

Arti added, “For the base I used @temptu airbrush for an overall smooth finish, @coverfx loosed powder. Eyebrows groomed with @anastasiabeverlyhills eyebrow pencil. For the cheeks always trusted @narsissist #narsorgasm highlighter again #narsalbatross

I wanted to keep the look very traditional so we decided to do a beautiful liner.”

But this was not it. The celebrity makeup artist revealed that she also used a soft pink eyeshadow with very little shine and contoured the eyes with a matt eyeshadow. She concluded, “Winged liner, gel @lorealmakeup #black, keeping the bottom lash line soft, only a little soft pink eyeshadow followed by a little brown only on the outer corner. Complete the look with lovely false lashes and mascara @maybelline. Lips my favourite #bobbibrown #artstick In nude and a little pink gloss.”

She received instant praise for the way she had applied makeup on Shloka. Rhea Kapoor, sister of actress Sonam Kapoor, wrote, ” So pretty.” One wrote, “Totally love this soft and subtle look ❤️ would love to create this on my face.” Another commented, “Thanku Arti, this is truly helpful & as always u have done a spectacular job.”

Shloka and Akash had got married in March last year with who’s who from the world of business, politics, entertainment and sports attending their wedding. They will celebrate their first wedding anniversary in March this year.

