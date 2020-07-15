Shloka Mehta applauds father-in-law Mukesh Ambani during rare public appearance, mother-in-law Nita Ambani deeply affected by COVID-19 pandemic; makes heartfelt speech at Reliance AGM

Shloka Mehta made her first public appearance in nearly four months when she was seen attending the Reliance AGM amidst an extraordinary global COVID-19 pandemic. While Shloka was seen applauding her father-in-law as he talked about new milestones achieved by Reliance in the year gone by, almost member of the Ambani family including Nita Ambani, daughter Isha and son Akash looked visibly affected by health scare caused by coronavirus. In fact, Nita Ambani’s speech was plenty of references to the COVID-19 pandemic. In her own words, “For the first time ever, in a Reliance AGM, I feel a profound sense of humility and gratitude. All of us have witnessed an unprecedented pain, uncertainty and suffering that the COVID-19 pandemic is causing.”

Addressing the AGM, Mukesh Ambani said, “Dear shareholders, Reliance Retail has been at the forefront of bringing out the organised retail revolution in India. At the heart of our business is our relentless commitment to serve customers at scale, to meet their everyday needs by providing them extreme value and convenience.”

He went on to add, “We have successfully piloted JioMart grocery model with kirana partners. The beta version of JioMart grocery platform is being piloted in 200 cities. Daily orders have crossed 2.5 lakh, and the number is growing each day.”

Ambani announced that Reliance Retail was India’s largest, most profitable retail business and the fastest-growing retailer in the world. He said, “Reliance Retail is the only Indian retailer to feature in the Top 100 global retailers.”

No sooner did Ambani complete his sentence, the camera turned towards his daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta and son Akash Ambani. Shloka was seen frantically clapping to applaud another new milestone achieved by her father-in-law. Also joining her in applauding Mukesh Ambani was Shloka’s mother-in-law Nita Ambani.

Dressed in mirror work embellished short-sleeved peach kurta with a contrast dupatta embroidered with the rose motif, Shloka looked stunningly beautiful as ever. Her lustrous hair was left untied to give her a casual look.

This was the first time that Shloka had made a public appearance ever since the nationwide lockdown was announced nearly months ago. Unlike last year, the Ambanis stayed away from any pomp and show during Shloka’s birthday on 11 July as the country fights the COVID-19 pandemic. Mumbai, the home city of the Ambanis, has become the worst-hit India city with more than 5,000 people dying of coronavirus.