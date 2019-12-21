Shloka Mehta and Isha Ambani don’t accompany Nita Ambani and Akash Ambani as Mumbai Indians splash Rs 11.1 crore on IPL auction

On Shloka Mehta’s first birthday after becoming the daughter-in-law of India’s richest family, mother-in-law Nita Ambani had praised the former for taking keen interests in the family-owned IPL team, Mumbai Indians. Her praise for her daughter-in-law was justified given how Shloka had broken out in an impromptu dance with her chauffer after Mumbai Indian pulled off a thrilling win against Chennai Super Kings this year.

However, when Nita Ambani and Akash Ambani travelled to Kolkata last week to take part in this year’s IPL auction, Shloka Mehta did not accompany her. Also absent from the proceedings was Nita’s daughter Isha Ambani, who recently marked her first wedding anniversary.

Mumbai Indians spent little more than Rs 11.1 crore to buy six players to complete their squad for the 2020 season of the IPL. The bulk of the team’s money was spent on buying Australian fast bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile, who cost Rs 8 crore, and Australian batsman Chris Lynn, who was bought for his base price of Rs 2 crore. Nita Ambani also bought Indian batsman Saurabh Tiwary for Rs 50 lakh, Indian all-rounders Digvijay Deshmukh and Prince Balwant Rai Singh for Rs 20 lakh each and Indian bowler Mohsin Khan for Rs 20 lakh.

Speaking about her purchase, Nita said that she was very happy to have bought Coulter-Nile since bowlers had played a key role in the team’s successes in the last few years. “In 2017 and this year, it was our bowlers who won us the close matches. Who can forget Malinga’s last over in the (final of the) last edition (versus Chennai Super Kings). I think we are very happy with our bowling picks,” Nita was quoted by The Telegraph newspaper.

On buying Lynn, Nita said, “Acchha hai na? (Good, isn’t it?)… We have a great player in the form of Lynn and I am really excited about having him in our team. Honestly, we are thrilled… I believe we have all bases covered. Whatever we came looking for, I think we have covered all those points.”

Final Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Fabian Allen, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare.