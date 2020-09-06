Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut calls Kangana Ranaut ‘haramkhor’ girl; triggers huge controversy as Sushant Singh Rajput death case takes ugly turn

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has triggered a new controversy by referring to Kangana Ranaut as ‘haramkhor girl.’ Speaking to a TV channel, Raut said that Kangana had insulted Shivaji Maharaj and hurt the sentiments of the people of Maharashtra.



“Was what that girl (Kangana) said respectful of the law? Why are you representing that haramkhor girl, who has insulted Shivaji Maharaj? She has insulted Maharashtra. You are with her and your channel supports her,” Raut said.

Haramkhor is an Urdu word and is often used for those, who earn their living through unethical means.

However, Raut’s haramkhor jibe did not go down with Kangana supporters, who concluded that the Shiv Sena lawmaker had insulted the Queen actor’s father.

Actress Dia Mirza tweeted, ‘Strongly condemn the word ‘haramkhor’ used by @rautsanjay61. Sir you have every right to express your displeasure for what Kangana has said but you must apologise for using such language.

Strongly condemn the word ‘haramkhor’ used by @rautsanjay61. Sir you have every right to express your displeasure for what Kangana has said but you must apologise for using such language. https://t.co/6uY3AObCcw — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) September 5, 2020

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha tweeted, “No. You can’t call a woman Haramkhor. Not done. Not cool.”

No. You can’t call a woman Haramkhor. Not done. Not cool. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) September 5, 2020

Kangana had recently likened Mumbai to ‘Pakistan Occupied Kashmir,’ triggering a strong backlash from politicians cutting across the party line in the western Indian state. Even the BJP had distanced itself from Kangana’s statement.

Reacting to Kangana’s statement, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said that the actress had no right to live in Mumbai. He had tweeted, “I strongly condemn allegations levelled by an actress on Maharashtra & Mumbai police force. Our Police forces are brave & capable in executing their duties & maintaining law & order across the state. Whoever doesn’t feel safe here has no right to live here.”