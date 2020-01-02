Shehnaaz Gill also known as Punjab’s Katrina Kaif has had a bumpy relationship with Siddharth Shukla after she failed to decide whether she was in love with the latter or Paras Chhabra. But, lately, both Siddharth and Shehnaaz have somewhat settled in their relationship with the latter openly expressing her love for the TV actor.

However, as the Colors TV’s famous reality show inches closer to its grand finale, several housemates have made desperate attempts to instigate Shehnaaz in a bid to end her friendship with Siddharth. In the latest promotional video aired by Colors TV, Vishal Aditya Singh is heard informing Shehnaaz, “You were crying in the bedroom, weren’t you?” When Shehnaaz answered in affirmative, Vishal said, “Siddharth said, “See her drama has started. He does everything to belittle you in front of Mahira Sharma.”

Shefali Bagga asks Shehnaaz, “How do you tolerate such insults (by Siddharth)?”

Siddharth has often dominated the proceedings in the Bigg Boss house because of his violent behaviour. He’s been twice nominated for eviction after he was seen physically assaulting Mahira Sharma and Asim Riaz.

His bitter relationship with Asim has further worsened after the latter reportedly used the ‘cry baby’ jibe for Siddharth’s late father. The use of the ‘cry baby’ jibe for Siddharth’s late father had angered Aarti Singh, who was seen charging at Asim.

Aarti has often come to Siddharth’s rescue even though she too had to face insults by him in the past. On one occasion, Aarti had faced panic attacks after Siddharth refused to stand by her during a fight inside the Bigg Boss show.