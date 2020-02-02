Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab’s Katrina Kaif breaks down after Salman Khan announces her ‘eviction from Bigg Boss

Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab’s Katrina Kaif on Sunday night broke down after Salman Khan announced her ‘eviction’ from the Bigg Boss house. The promo broadcast by Colors TV showed Salman making the shock announcement. The video also showed Shehnaaz crying bitterly.

Salman announced, “Shehnaaz, I’m really sorry to say that your journey has ended here.” No sooner did Salman make the announcement, Rashami Desai reacted in shock. Both Rashami and Arti Singh were seen consoling Shehnaz while Siddharth looked on from a distance.

It remains to be seen whether Salman has played a prank on Shehnaaz. According to some reports, Vishal Aditya Singh will be evicted from the show this week and Salman may make the announcement on Monday night.

Twitter handle The Khabri tweeted, “#WeekendKaVaarWithSalman Exclusive and Confirmed Vishal Got Evicted #AsimForTheWin. Your Reaction?”

#WeekendKaVaarWithSalman Exclusive and Confirmed

Vishal Got Evicted #AsimForTheWin Your Reaction? — The Khabri (@TheKhbri) February 1, 2020

The promo evoked strong reactions from fans most of whom felt that this was just a prank.

R u blind? Shehnaz is getting evicted from the promo.. But you seem to be dumb like yr favourites — GaNdhi💙 (@imgandhiji) February 2, 2020

@BeingSalmanKhan A heartfelt intuition – Vishal not Shehnaz will get evicted, once you step inside the house. Talk about karma boomeranging to spank at the most inopportune moment. But, who knows… — Akshay Kaul (@Kaulhulk408) February 2, 2020

I see news on YouTube that shehnaz will be evicted on weekend ja vaar….if this will be true everyone will bycot this show — azadvir (@azadvir4) February 2, 2020

Shehnaaz was declared the begum (queen) by the housemates on Sunday night with Siddharth Shukla being voted as the king. Asim Riaz was chosen as the ace housemate while Mahira Sharma was widely voted as the slave.

In other developments, Salman was seen to be very angry with Himanshi for discussing Rashami Desai’s relationship with Arhaan during a conversation with Asim and Vishal. What came across as a shock to many was Salman’s rude behaviour towards her as he repeatedly stopped Himanshi from speaking.

Salman also took a dig at Himanshi for ending her nine years of relationship with her fiance for Asim. He was seen to be making desperate attempts to cause fissures between Asim and Himanshi, but was left red-faced as both appeared to be supporting each other.