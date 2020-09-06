“She was still a tiger mom”: Isha Ambani said about Nita Ambani as young Reliance heiress included in world’s most influential list of ’40 Under 40′ with Shloka Mehta’s husband Akash Ambani

Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani recently earned global recognition after the Fortune magazine included her with brother Akash Ambani in the world’s most influential list of ’40 under 40.’ The global honour for Isha and Shloka Mehta’s husband came days after Nita Ambani’s twins played a key role in securing a massive investment of $5.7 billion from Facebook for a 9.99% stake in Reliance Jio.

Not known for giving media interviews, Isha had opened up about her family and personal life last year. Speaking to the Vogue website, Isha had spoken in detail about the privileges of being born in the Ambani family.

She had said, “The surprising truth is that though my parents were exceptionally busy, they were really hands-on. I was born in 1991, right after Liberalisation, which was a real inflection point for the Indian economy—it was the first time that Indian companies could dream of global scale. I saw my father work very hard to chase that dream and build Reliance into the organisation that it is today. And though he worked long hours, he was always there when we needed him. At home, we were raised to have the same value system that our parents grew up with. They made sure we understood the value of money, hard work and humility.”

Isha had added that she was born through IVF seven years after the marriage of her parents. “When my mother finally had us she wanted to be a full-time mum initially. Later, she went back to work. when we were five, but she was still a tiger mom. I remember, whenever mom and I had fights, we’d call dad to resolve the issue. My mom was way stricter. If we wanted to bunk school, dad would be like “It’s no big deal” but mom would ensure we ate on time, studied hard and got our playtime as well. My grandparents (paternal and maternal) and my maasi played a huge role in bringing us up,” she had added.

Isha joined her family business in 2015, following stints at Yale, Stanford, and McKinsey. She got married to Anand Piramal in December 2018. The brother-sister duo was responsible for securing the company’s recent megadeal with Facebook—$5.7 billion for a 9.99% stake—plus major follow-on investments from marquee tech titans like Google, Qualcomm, and Intel. Both are board members of Reliance Jio.