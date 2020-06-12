Bharti Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show has revealed for the first time how the tragic death of her former manager Disha Salian had left her shocked. The famous comedienne said that she simply could not believe that Disha could commit suicide. Disha managed Sara Ali Khan’s co-star Sushant Singh Rajput among other stars.

Speaking to Bombay Times, Bharti said, “I am shocked with this news. The Disha that I knew of could never take such a step. ”

Bharti said that Disha had managed her work for over 18 months in 2013. “Disha used to manage my work in 2013. She worked with me for over one and a half years. She was extremely sweet and sincere. She was very ambitious. I had met her a year ago on the sets of my TV show,” Bharti added.

The laughter queen said that Disha was accompanied by actor Varun Sharma when she came to meet her. She had started handling Varun’s work by that time. Bharti said, “It was really nice meeting her again.”

The news of Disha’s suspected suicide from her house in Mumbai’s Malad area left the entertainment industry shocked. Aside from Varun Sharma and Bharti Singh, the deceased had also managed actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s work.

Reacting to her death, Sushant Singh Rajput had written, “It’s such a devastating news. My deepest condolences to Disha’s family and friends. May your soul rest in peace.”

As for Varun, he wrote, “Am at a loss of words. Speechless. Numb. It all looks unreal. So many memories. Such a lovely person and a dear friend. You always wore that smile every day, and with such kindness, you dealt with everything that came your way. You will be deeply missed. Prayers and Strength to the Family. I still can’t believe Disha you’re gone. Gone too Soon.”