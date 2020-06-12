Bharti Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show has revealed for the first time how the tragic death of her former manager Disha Salian had left her shocked. The famous comedienne said that she simply could not believe that Disha could commit suicide. Disha managed Sara Ali Khan’s co-star Sushant Singh Rajput among other stars.
Speaking to Bombay Times, Bharti said, “I am shocked with this news. The Disha that I knew of could never take such a step. ”
Bharti said that Disha had managed her work for over 18 months in 2013. “Disha used to manage my work in 2013. She worked with me for over one and a half years. She was extremely sweet and sincere. She was very ambitious. I had met her a year ago on the sets of my TV show,” Bharti added.
The laughter queen said that Disha was accompanied by actor Varun Sharma when she came to meet her. She had started handling Varun’s work by that time. Bharti said, “It was really nice meeting her again.”
The news of Disha’s suspected suicide from her house in Mumbai’s Malad area left the entertainment industry shocked. Aside from Varun Sharma and Bharti Singh, the deceased had also managed actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s work.
Reacting to her death, Sushant Singh Rajput had written, “It’s such a devastating news. My deepest condolences to Disha’s family and friends. May your soul rest in peace.”
As for Varun, he wrote, “Am at a loss of words. Speechless. Numb. It all looks unreal. So many memories. Such a lovely person and a dear friend. You always wore that smile every day, and with such kindness, you dealt with everything that came your way. You will be deeply missed. Prayers and Strength to the Family. I still can’t believe Disha you’re gone. Gone too Soon.”
Disha’s death came just days after a TV actress from Sony TV’s Crime Patrol show also committed suicide in her home state of Madhya Pradesh. Preksha Mehta was believed to have gone into depression due to an uncertain future following the nationwide lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier, Comedian Kapil Sharma’s former writer-director Raaj Shaandilyaa had confirmed the tragic death of Salman Khan’s former co-star Mohit Baghel days after he paid tributes to Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. Both Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor died in April this year during the lockdown.
This was followed by the tragic passing away of music composer Wajid Khan of the Sajid-Wajid duo.
The nationwide lockdown has had a devastating effect on India’s entertainment industry with shooting for films and TV programmes coming to a grinding halt. This has adversely impacted the earnings of not-so-big stars in the entertainment industry.