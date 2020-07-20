“She gets top marks” for guts: Huge boost for Kangana Ranaut as BJP MP Subramanian Swamy showers praises on Queen actress; assures legal help on Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has received a huge boost in her fight against nepotism in Bollywood after BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy made a stunning offer of legal help to her. Swamy’s offer came hours after the Queen actor caused tremors with her explosive claims about what she described as Bollywood’s ‘suicide gang’ during an interview with Arnab Goswami of Republic TV. Kangana was reacting to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death on 14 June. Kangana had targeted Mahesh Bhatt and Karan Johar among others as she demanded a thorough investigation against them to find out their roles in Sushant’s death.

Swamy took to Twitter to write, “Kangana Ranaut’s office has contacted Ishkaran. Ishkaran and I will meet soon to discuss how to assist her with her legal rights if and when the meeting with the Mumbai Police takes place. I am told she is among top three in Hindi cinema stardom. But on guts she gets top marks.”

Kangana had also taken a dig at Alia Bhatt by blaming her for being a beneficiary of nepotism in the Hindi film industry. Reacting to Kangana’s charge, Alia had posted a cryptic note on Instagram saying that “The truth is the truth, even if no one believes it. A lie is a lie even if everyone believes it.”

Swamy had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding a CBI inquiry into Sushant’s death. He also asked the Mumbai Police to probe the ‘induced or assisted suicide crime’ angle into the tragic death of the 34-year-old actor from Bihar.