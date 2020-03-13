‘Shame on you’: Industrialist Harsh Goenka faces brutal roasting for linking Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan to coronavirus

Industrialist Harsh Goenka faced brutal roasting on Thursday for linking Kareena Kapoor, her ex-girlfriend Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan to coronavirus. This was after Goenka, the chairman of RPG Enterprises, tweeted a joke on the deadly coronavirus by dragging Kareena, Shahid and Saif.

Goenka wrote, “What is the difference between Kareena and Corona? One who comes in contact with Kareena is Saif. One who comes in contact with Corona is not safe. And what is the similarity? Ye Kareena aur Corona ke chakkar mei bahut “Shahid” ho chuke hain..”

ho chuke hain. — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) March 12, 2020

As expected, Goenka’s tweet went viral receiving more than 18,000 likes and 3,100 retweets. The controversial tweet also evoked plenty of responses with most users slamming the industrialist terming his social media post in poor taste.

User Irena Akbar wrote, “Shame on you for such a cheap, poor joke.” Journalist Sahar Zaman wrote, “What a distasteful thing to say!” Activist Deepika Bhardwaj commented, “I am appalled that a person of your stature can make a tweet like that. This is not funny sir. Extremely disrespectful towards the woman you’re talking about & extremely insensitive to the situation prevailing because of a deadly virus that’s taken lives. Shameful & Sick.”

Kareena and Shahid had dated each other but they split while shooting for Jab We Met. Kareena went on to marry Saif Ali Khan with whom she has a son named Taimur. Shahid married Mira Rajput and has two children namely Misha and Zain from her.

Kareena had recently opened up about her relationship with Shahid confessing that she started dating Saif the same time she was shooting Jab We Met.

