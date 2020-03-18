Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput reprimanded for ‘irresponsible behaviour’ over coronavirus controversy| Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals plans amidst virus outbreak

Actor Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have found themselves embroiled in the coronavirus controversy as authorities accused the celebrity couple of posing a risk to public safety. Worse, both Shahid and Mira have been reprimanded for their ‘irresponsible behaviour.’ This came even as Shahid’s ex-girlfriend Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed her plans amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

This was after the Kabir Singh actor and his wife were found to be working out at a gym in Bandra when the civic authorities have imposed a ban on gyms following the outbreak of coronavirus. Of the three deaths reported from India so far, one has died in Mumbai.

The matter came to light after Mumbai Mirror reported on Monday that Shahid and Mira were seen to be using the gym owned by their friend Yudhishthir Jaising in Bandra. According to the website, while Shahid was working out in the gym’s VIP area, his wife Mira was seen training in the general area of the gym on Sunday.

According to the report, Jaising had opened the gym exclusively for the star couple to train. Irked by the report, the Mumbai civic authorities have now sealed the gym, AntiGravity Club.

Jaising denied the allegations that he had flouted the government ban by allowing Shahid and Mira to use his gym. He said that Shahid had sustained injuries during the shooting of Jersey in Chandigarh. According to him, Shahid had requested to borrow an equipment that he could use to recover from his recent injuries adding that he was merely showing the Bollywood actor how to use the equipment.

Shahid has been frequently visiting the AntiGravity Club. Not too long ago, he had posted a boomerang video of his workout inside the gym. While sharing the video, he had written, “Aaj Ka workout (Today’s workout).”

Elsewhere, Shahid’s ex-girlfriend Kareena Kapoor Khan recently revealed her plans amidst the coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed three lives in India. Sharing the photos of herself and husband Saif Ali Khan, Kareena had posted a cheeky caption, “Looks like he is ‘booked’ for the week… While I Instagram.”

On the work front, Shahid is currently shooting for Jersey, where he will be seen playing the character of a cricketer. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film is a Hindi remake of the Telugu film also called Jersey.

