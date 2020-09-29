Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan launches stunning attack against her haters; finds support from Saif Ali Khan’s son and Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has launched a stunning attack against her haters after being constantly ridiculed for her dark skin. Suhana also shared several screenshots of abuses being hurled at her for her skin complexion. Among those supporting Suhana included Saif Ali Khan’s son and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter.

Suhana wrote, “There’s a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn’t just about me, it’s about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I’ve been told I’m ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old. Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what’s sad is that we are all indian, which automatically makes us brown – yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can’t. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure. I’m sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you’re not 5″7 and fair you’re not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I’m 5″3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too.”

She ended her post with hashtag #endcolourism. In one screenshot, one of her haters had a ‘black witch.’ Another hater wrote, “She’s not beautiful at all. When did she become so fair? I mean her skin tone is really too dark.” “She got surgery,” wrote another hater adding ‘to maker her skin lighter and she still looks like a man.”

One troll had written, “bahut hi zyada ugli hai, aur saath mein kaali bhi. (She’s too ugly and also dark-skinned.)

To explain the context of some of posts from her haters, Suhana wrote, “For all the people, who don’t speak Hindi, I just thought I will give a bit of context. The word for black in Hindi is kaala. The word kaali is used to describe a female who’s dark-skinned and it almost never has a positive connotation.”

Suhana found plenty of support from star children on Instagram. Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Khan Pataudi posted raising hands emoji to approve her bold stand. Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni sent her red-heart emoji.