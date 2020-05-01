Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor personal anecdotes on Rishi Kapoor; niece Kareena Kapoor shares childhood photo of uncle. Alia Bhatt’s note will make you cry

Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Arjun Kapoor have shared their gut-wrenching anecdotes about legendary actor Rishi Kapoor, who died in Mumbai on Thursday after battling cancer for two years. Shahid Kapoor likened his death to ‘darkest moments,’ while niece Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a childhood photo of her father Randhir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor on Instagram calling them ‘the best boys.’ Elsewhere, an emotional by Alia Bhatt, who’s dating Ranbir Kapoor will make you cry.

Shah Rukh Khan, who made his Bollywood debut alongside Rishi Kapoor in Deewana also featuring Divya Bharti, shared his experience of working with the legendary actor. He wrote, “On the first day of the shoot, he sat for my scene to finish after pack up. Then with that famously radiant smile on his face, he said, “yaar tujhme energy bahut hai! (Friend, you have tremendous energy) That day in my head I became an actor,” Shah Rukh Khan revealed in his post, “I will miss him for many things but more than all of them, I will miss him for the gentle pat on my head every time we met. I will keep it in my heart always as the ‘aashirwaad‘ that made me who I am today.”

Heartfelt condolences to the Kapoor khandaan. May Allah give you all the strength to deal with your loss. pic.twitter.com/GAZXPq3uRp — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 30, 2020

Arjun Kapoor, who acted in Aurangzeb with Rishi Kapoor, narrated his experience of sharing the screen space with him for the first time. An inexperienced actor that he was, Arjun said that he was nervous on the first day of the shooting. But, according to him, not only did Rishi Kapoor make him comfortable on the sets but also quietly called Arjun’s father Boney Kapoor to reassure him about his son.

Arjun wrote, “He was my friends father, my co actor, a talent who’s work I grew up watching & admiring…. but what separates him from everyone else was one thing… Chintoo uncle had the most amazing way of showing warmth & love. It was different from anyone else.”

He continued, “I remember my first day I shot with him for Aurangzeb in Gurgaon. Despite being nervous we managed to go thru day one without any hiccups. I was relieved that I didn’t screw up in front of him & went back to the hotel. I got a call from my father later that night saying Chintoo uncle had called him spoken to him about working with me, he told my dad something that meant the world to me “Boney tu tension matt le apna baccha acha actor hai yehi rahega acha kaam karega” to me that was love, acceptance & recognition of the highest order.”

Arjun concluded, “Love you Chintoo uncle 🤗 thank you for the memories from RK house to Raj Krishna to Ridhima’s sangeet rehearsals to Aurangzeb to having spent a beautiful evening with you & Neetu Aunty in New York. You shall live in my heart & mind forever.

Cheers 🥃”

Shahid Kapoor took to Twitter pay his tribute to Rishi Kapoor, “You will always be in our hearts sir. Your charm your warmth and your unforgettable performances will give light to us all in the darkest moments. Deepest condolences to Neetuji , Ranbir and the entire family.”

You will always be in our hearts sir. Your charm your warmth and your unforgettable performances will give light to us all in the darkest moments. Deepest condolences to Neetuji , Ranbir and the entire family. pic.twitter.com/QsLYZ9ee0B — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) April 30, 2020

Kareena shared a childhood photo of her father Randhir Kapoor and uncle Rishi with a caption that read, “The best boys I know… Papa and Chintu uncle ❤️”

Kareena was seen attending the funeral on Thursday with her husband Saif Ali Khan and other family members.

Alia Bhatt, who is dating Rishi Kapoor’s son Ranbir Kapoor, wrote an incredibly powerful note, “Today everyone speaks of the legend that is Rishi Kapoor and though I’ve known him like that all my life, for the past two years I’ve known him as a friend, a fellow Chinese food lover, a total cinema lover, a fighter, a leader, a beautiful storyteller, an extremely passionate tweeter and a father.” Alia Bhatt had starred in Student Of The Year and later in Kapoor And Sons alongside Rishi Kapoor.

Her emotional note elicited an instant reply from Neetu Kapoor, who wrote, “Love you.”

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 prompting him to travel to the US for the treatment. He was admitted to a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday night. Several hours later on Thursday, the legendary actor passed away, leaving his family and fans devastated.