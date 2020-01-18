A car carrying renowned Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi and her husband Javed Akhtar has met with a serious accident in Maharashtra, leaving the former critically injured. Javed Akhtar reportedly did not sustain any injuries. The accident took place on the Mumbai-Pune Express in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Saturday afternoon. Her car reportedly rammed into a truck.

The accident reportedly took place around 3:30 pm near Khalapur, which is around 60 kms away from Maharashtra’s capital Mumbai. Photos shared on social media show Shabana Azmi lying on the ground while being seriously injured.

News agency PTI quoted Raigad Superintendent of Police Anil Paraskar as saying that Shabana Azmi was being treated at the MGM hospital in Navi Mumbai.

Actress Swara Bhasker wrote, “Shabana Azmi injured in road accident on Mumbai- Pune Expressway OMG! Praying so hard.” Actor Ranvir Shorey tweeted, “OMG! This is terrible! Praying for Shabana Azmi’s safety and wishing her a speedy recovery!”

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam tweeted, “Praying for fast recovery of Shabana Azmi who is seriously injured today in a road accident on Mumbai-Pune expressway.”

No sooner did the news of her accident spread, Hindutva supporters took to Twitter to celebrate.

One troll wrote, “Karma leaves no one.” Another asked excitedly if she had already died or not. “Karma, As you sow, so shall you reap,” wrote another one.

Shabana along with her lyricist husband have been fierce critics of the government policies.

Shabana has acted in a series of critically-acclaimed films such as Ankur, Arth, Fire and Mandi. Azmi is also a five time winner of the National Film Award; she has also been conferred with the Padma Shri in 1998.