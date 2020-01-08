Setback for Siddharth Shukla as he loses huge online poll, Asim Riaz wins with 57.3% popular votes

In a huge setback to Bigg Boss contestant Siddharth Shukla, the famous TV actor has lost a massive online poll launched by Janta Ka Reporter on the microblogging site Twitter. Much to the disappointment of his fans, his rival in the Bigg Boss house, Asim Riaz, won the poll with a huge margin.

While Asim secured 57.3% popular votes, Siddharth had to contend with just 42.7% vote share. This despite Siddharth Shukla’s fan groups on Twitter rallying behind him to drum up the much-needed support for him.

Who deserves to win #BigBoss13 despite the show’s alleged biases and support for violent behaviour? — Janta Ka Reporter (@JantaKaReporter) January 5, 2020

While launching the poll, Janta Ka Reporter had asked, “Who deserves to win #BigBoss13 despite the show’s alleged biases and support for violent behaviour?” The poll lasted for 72 hours with 58,909 Twitter users casting their votes. Among those calling Twitter users to vote in favour of Siddharth also included former Bigg Boss contestant Vindu Dara Singh as he retweeted the poll to his 193,200 followers on Twitter.

Other supporters of Siddharth Shukla too made desperate calls of support for their screen idol.

The poll was launched to also understand if viewers of Bigg Boss condoned the violence that Siddharth has been accused of. The makers of the reality show and host Salman Khan have often faced condemnation for supporting Siddharth Shukla for his abusive and violent behaviour.

The fact that a whopping 57.3% of the 58,909 respondents have preferred Asim Riaz over Siddharth despite his status as a famous TV actor, sends a message to Colors TV and Salman Khan on how they both stand exposed for their glaring biases.