Setback for anchor working for Mukesh Ambani-owned TV channel as Supreme Court refuses to quash FIRs against him; Twitterati say, ‘sasta Arnab Goswami’

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to quash FIRs filed against Amish Devgan, TV anchor working for Mukesh Ambani-owned CNN News India, for his insulting comments against Khwaja Gharib Nawaz of Ajmer Sharif. Often mocked as cheap version of Arnab Goswami, Devgan will not have to face a trial in police complaints filed against him in many police stations. The top court has said that all FIRs filed against Devgan in several states including Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana would be transferred to a police station in Ajmer in Rajasthan.

The Supreme Court Bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and Sanjiv Khanna said that the interim protection from arrest provided to Devgan granted earlier would continue provided the TV anchor joins the investigation.

The controversial TV anchor faced ‘sasta Arnab’ jibes once again from Twitterati on Monday.

While anchoring his controversial TV show, Devgan was seen disparagingly calling the 12th-century Hazrat Khwaja Gareeb Nawaz of Ajmer Sharif an ‘invader’ and ‘robber.’ “Invader Chishti came, invader Chishti came..Robber Chishti came and the conversion started,” he had yelled during his TV show.

Faced with public outrage, Devgan had issued an apology in the wake of widespread condemnation and threats of criminal action against him. In his apology, the controversial anchor wrote, “In 1 of my debates,I inadvertently referred to ‘Khilji’ as Chishti. I sincerely apologise for this grave error and the anguish it may hv caused to followers of the Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti, whom I revere. I have in the past sought blessings at his dargah.I regret this error.”