“Send violent stooges, discredit movement”: Indian Idol judge Vishal Dadlani asks, ‘does it make sense to you?’ after violent clashes between farmers and cops in Delhi

By
JKR Staff
-
0

Indian Idol judge Vishal Dadlani has asked if those in power had sent ‘stooges’ to create violence during the farmers’ tractor rally to discredit what’s been a peaceful movement until now. This was after several incidents of violent clashes were reported from across India’s national capital as farmers’ tried to enter Delhi on their tractors.

Indian Idol judge Vishal Dadlani

Dadlani asked, “Does it make sense to you? Farmers who protested peacefully for so many months, even in the face of police violence, suddenly turned violent today? Why? Just doesn’t compute. Plus, we’ve seen those in power do this before. Typical play: Send violent stooges, discredit movement.”

Twitterati blamed the Delhi Police for resorting to violence in a bid to discredit the farmers’ movement.

Farmers claimed that one of their colleagues was shot dead near ITO crossing, but this could not be verified from independent sources. Union Minister Prahlad Patel said that he condemned the breach of the dignity of the Red Fort.

Authorities have closed the entry and exit gates of several metro stations amidst violence. The entry to the famous Connaught Place too has been banned.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here