“Send violent stooges, discredit movement”: Indian Idol judge Vishal Dadlani asks, ‘does it make sense to you?’ after violent clashes between farmers and cops in Delhi

Indian Idol judge Vishal Dadlani has asked if those in power had sent ‘stooges’ to create violence during the farmers’ tractor rally to discredit what’s been a peaceful movement until now. This was after several incidents of violent clashes were reported from across India’s national capital as farmers’ tried to enter Delhi on their tractors.

Dadlani asked, “Does it make sense to you? Farmers who protested peacefully for so many months, even in the face of police violence, suddenly turned violent today? Why? Just doesn’t compute. Plus, we’ve seen those in power do this before. Typical play: Send violent stooges, discredit movement.”

Twitterati blamed the Delhi Police for resorting to violence in a bid to discredit the farmers’ movement.

Delhi Police are so good at committing violence and blaming any retaliation on the other party to defame and discredit them that the CIA might hire them for their next coup. #FarmersProtest — Bhaskar (@BhaskarSirius) January 26, 2021

Who resorted to violence first? Delhi Police! And who controls Delhi Police? It’s a tactic to instigate and discredit the whole movement. Farmers only responded in Defense under section 96 of IPC. — #HistoricTractorMarch (@DrLone_Wolf) January 26, 2021

Farmers clash with Delhi Police and subsequent chaos has yet again proven that God must be running this country as NM and AS are totally incapable of it. Effectively if PM and HM posts are revoked there will not be any difference at all as their contribution is already zero. — M S Rana⚓ (@ms_rana) January 26, 2021

Farmers claimed that one of their colleagues was shot dead near ITO crossing, but this could not be verified from independent sources. Union Minister Prahlad Patel said that he condemned the breach of the dignity of the Red Fort.

Authorities have closed the entry and exit gates of several metro stations amidst violence. The entry to the famous Connaught Place too has been banned.