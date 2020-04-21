“See you in the court CEO of Fake News Factory Mr. Amit Malviya & Brand Ambassador Mr. Sambit Patra”: Youth Congress leader serves legal notice

Indian Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV has sent legal notices to BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra and BJP’s IT Cell chief Amit Malviya for allegedly peddling fake news about him. Srinivas has threatened to see both BJP functionaries in the court if they did not immediately withdraw their defamatory tweets about him and tendered public apologies..

Sambit Patra had posted a tweet on Tuesday morning accusing Srinivas of being involved in illegal liquor smuggling during the nationwide lockdown. Patra’s tweet posted in Hindi had read, “It’s said that the vehicle used by Congress’ national-level official and secretary by using essential services pass to carry out the liquor smuggling belonged to the head of Indian Youth Congress, BV Srinivas. Friends, this is the double-face of the Congress.”

Malviya, in his tweet, had said, “Youth Congress’s national secretary Sarvan, Manish Shile caught smuggling liquor… The vehicle belonged to the national president Srinivas. The permission was obtained to supply food to poor…This is happening right under the nose of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. Character of the Congress.”

यूथ कांग्रेस के राष्ट्रीय सचिव सरवन, मनीष शिले शराब की तस्करी करते पकड़े गये…

गाड़ी IYC के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्रीनिवास की है। ग़रीबों को खाना बांटने के लिए ली थी स्कॉर्पियो की परमीशन…

ये सब सोनिया गांधी और राहुल गांधी की नाक के नीचे दिल्ली में हो रहा है।

कांग्रेस का चरित्र! pic.twitter.com/yxoyKKdLf8 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 21, 2020

Srinivas in his legal notice said, “That the tweet posted by you has lowered the estimation/image of my client in the eyes of the general public at large and thus you have defamed by (sic) client. The tweet in question has also been run by Republic TV today itself.”

See You in the Court CEO of Fake News Factory Mr. @amitmalviya & Brand Ambassador Mr. @sambitswaraj.#SeeYouInTheCourt pic.twitter.com/VsCgfLQC9L — Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) April 21, 2020

Srinivas said that he was prepared to end the matter if both Patra and Malviya withdrew their tweets and issued public apologies.