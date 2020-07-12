‘Scumbag’ Shubham Mishra, who issued rape threats with racist slur to comedienne Agrima Joshua traced in Gujarat, Vadodara Police asked to act

Shubham Mishra, who sensationally issued rape threats with racist slur to comedienne Agrima Joshua in a viral video message, has been traced in Gujarat. The Gujarat Police have asked the Vadodara Police to take action against him. This came hours after the National Commission for Women said that it had taken note of the viral video of Mishra issuing chilling threats to Agrima, who is facing the heat for a joke on Chhatrapati Shivaji.

Some Twitter users shared Mishra picture riding a bike with a Gujarat registration number. Filmmaker Onir tagged the Gujarat Police as he wrote on Twitter, “Apparently he is in Gujrat. @CMOGuj @GujaratPolice please take action.”

Another Twitter user shared Mishra’s photos with a bike and a car, both bearing Gujarat number plates. He wrote, “Irrespective of his location, State Govt/Police supposed to coordinate with other state/police to arrest the culprit. Sufficient details are already available (vehicle registration details Down pointing backhand index). But all these needs moral intent but there silence is giving their consent.”

Irrespective of his location, State Govt/Police supposed to coordinate with other state/police to arrest the culprit.

Sufficient details are already available (vehicle registration details 👇) But all these needs moral intent but there silence is giving their consent. pic.twitter.com/EEbjtkiECP — The Professor (@ProfessorOffice) July 12, 2020

This prompted the Gujarat Police to ask the Vadodara Police act. It wrote, “Please take necessary action.”

@Vadcitypolice

Please take necessary action — Gujarat Police (@GujaratPolice) July 12, 2020

Earlier comedian Kunal Kamra had shared Mishra’s viral video by asking the NCW if the rape threat issued in it concerned the women’s body. Kamra had written, “Dear @NCWIndia does this concern you, we see this scumbag give open threats to a female comedian who has already apologised & taken her objectionable video down.”

Dear @NCWIndia does this concern you, we see this scumbag give open threats to a female comedian who has already apologised & taken her objectionable video down… pic.twitter.com/c7OiHf0yUl — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) July 11, 2020

To which, the NSW had replied saying, “Yes it concerns us and @NCWIndia will take action on this objectionable video.”

What’s the controversy?

An old video of comedienne Agrima Joshua’s jokes on Chhatrapati Shivaji had recently surfaced on social media prompting the members of the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra to demand her arrest, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh too had promised to take strict action against the comedienne. Faced with widespread criticism, Joshua had issued a public apology.

Joshua’a apology read, “I am sorry for having hurt the sentiments of the many followers of the great leader Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. My heartfelt apologies to followers of the great leader, who I sincerely respect. The video has already been taken down. Please amplify.”

I am sorry for having hurt the sentiments of the many followers of the great leader Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. My heartfelt apologies to followers of the great leader, who I sincerely respect. The video has already been taken down. Please amplify. — Agrima Joshua 🇮🇳 (@Agrimonious) July 10, 2020

Soon, a video of Mishra issuing chilling threats to Joshua emerged triggering widespread condemnation.