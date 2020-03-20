Scary! Vasundhara Raje quarantines self after attending Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor’s party; Son Dushyant Singh sat next to MPs and met President Ram Nath Kovind for breakfast

In a scary turn of event, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia has confirmed attending the party whose chief guest of Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor in Lucknow. Her son Dushyant Singh, who was accompanying her to the party, attended parliamentary sessions and sat next to MPs before meeting President Ram Nath Kovind.

Taking to Twitter, Vasundhara Raje Scindia wrote, “While in Lucknow, I attended a dinner with my son Dushyant & his in-laws. Kanika, who has unfortunately tested positive for #Covid19 was also a guest. As a matter of abundant caution, my son & I have immediately self-quarantined and we’re taking all necessary precautions.”

Dushyant Singh was also a guest at breakfast organised by President Kovind on 18 March. While sharing his photos with MPs from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, Kovind had written, “President Kovind hosted Members of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan for breakfast at Rashtrapati Bhavan this morning.”

In one of the photos, Singh could be seen standing not far from President Kovind.

TMC MP Derek O’Brien had said that he was sitting next to the BJP MP in the parliament. Speaking to reporters, O’Brien said, “I don’t if this is true but my friends in the media have informed me that one Lok Sabha MP, Dushyant, he’s also gone into self-isolation. Now I was sitting next to him for two and a half hours during the transport parliamentary committee meetings.”

Baby Doll fame singer Kanika Kapoor on Friday issued a clarification after testing positive for coronavirus in Lucknow. She is accused of hiding her travel history after returning from London on 15 March. The famous Bollywood singer had also reportedly organised a party at a five-star hotel in the Uttar Pradesh capital.

