Kareena Kapoor Khan may be Sara Ali Khan’s step-mother but the two have enjoyed a great camaraderie ever since the former married Sara’s father Saif Ali Khan. Sara has also shared a great bond with their son Taimur Ali Khan. However, Sara stunned Kareena recently with her response on sexting and one night stand when she appeared on Kareena’s radio show What Women Want. If that was not enough, she cleverly also reminded Kareena how she had with Shahid Kapoor in Jab We Met with Imtiaz Ali. While reminding Kareena about her Jab We Met, Sara said, “You’ve worked with Imtiaz sir (in Jab We Met) and I think in one of favourite films of his.”

Kareena and Shahid dated each other but fell out after the release of Jab We Met, which was a huge commercial success at the box office.

Sara added that she often found herself under pressure realising that she was working with a director such as Imtiaz Ali, who previously worked with actresses such as Kareena, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone.

Kareena introduced her stepdaughter as someone who owned everyone’s heart and knew her heart as well. When asked if she had ever sent naughty texts also known as sexts, Sara replied, “yeah.” After asking the question, Kareena had clarified, “I don’t want to know this or I hope your father is not listening.” Kareena asked Sara if she should inform Saif about her response on sexting. Sara replied, “Sure, he might watch it.” Kareena joked, “Great, I am coming home and telling Saif this.”

Sara surprised Kareena by revealing that no one hit on her perhaps because she was an intimidating and opinionated person. She, however, said that she will rather date a person without good looks since he will then not be self-obsessed, a quality that she couldn’t handle. Sara said that she will never compromise on fidelity in a relationship.

Then came the most uncomfortable question. Kareena’s discomfort was such that she clarified even before posing the question. She said while looking away from Sara, “I don’t think I should even be asking you this question but I don’t know. I mean, we’re in a modern family. A one-night stand?” Pat came Sara’s reply, “Never.”

Kareena took a sigh of relief as she said, “It’s a relief guys.”

Sara’s latest film Love Aaj Kal 2 also starring Kartik Aryan is set to release on 14 February.