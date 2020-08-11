Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer, to be flown to US for treatment

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with Stage 3 lung cancer and is to be flown to the US for further treatment. The revelation came days after the veteran actor had to be rushed to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital after he complained of respiratory problems.

Entertainment website Bollywood Hungama quoted a friend of Dutt as saying, “Baba is devastated. He has little children. Fortunately, they are in Dubai right now with their mother. But breaking this awful news to them would be an ordeal.”

Filmfare website too confirmed the news of Dutt being diagnosed with cancer.

Bollywood trade analyst Komal Nahata wrote, “Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer. Let’s pray for his speedy recovery.”

Dutt was recently in the news for his upcoming film Sadak 2 alongside Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt. The film has been facing considerable protests from the fans of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Earlier on Tuesday, Dutt had issued a short statement on Twitter saying that he was taking a short break from work for medical treatment. His statement had read, “Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes I will be back soon.”

Fans have started praying for Dutt as the news of his illness became public.

We wish Sanjay Dutt a speedy recovery.

