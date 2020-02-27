Sania Mirza’s sister Anam shares heartfelt note for fans before getting ‘little personal’ with husband Asad in Bengaluru

Sania Mirza’s sister Anam has penned a heartfelt note for fans before getting ‘little personal with husband Mohammed Asaduddin on an FM radio in Bengaluru. Billed as Shloka Mehta-Akash Ambani of Hyderabad, the newlywed couple gave their first radio interview after getting married. Anam, who celebrated her 25th birthday earlier this week, took to Instagram to thank her fans for their overwhelming wishes as she travelled to Bengaluru for another fashion exhibition under her brand.

Anam wrote, “Going to take a minute to thank everyone for all the birthday wishes. I replied to as many people as I could, but its impossible to reply to everyone. Just know I’m super grateful to my complete insta-fam. Thank you.”

She then informed her fans that her fashion label will host an exhibition in Bengaluru after a successful event in Hyderabad earlier this week. The invitation by Sania and her sister read, “Sania Mirza & Anam Mirza cordially invite you to India’s most talked about exhibition & sale. 29th February Taj Westend, Bengaluru.”

In the photo, both sisters could be seen sharing a laugh over something as they posed for the camera.

While in Bengaluru, Anam and her husband Asad also made an appearance for a radio interview. The newlywed couple spoke to DJ Rubina Patel on her show Thoda Personal, which loosely translates as ‘little personal.’

While it’s not clear what they said on the show, it was clear from Anam’s Insta story that both she and her husband had a great time on the FM radio channel.

Earlier this week, while celebrating her birthday, Anam had called her husband her ‘cheerleader’ as she flaunted her Outfit Of The Day.

The Mirzas are royalty in Hyderabad just like the Ambanis in Mumbai. What makes the alliance between Anam and Asad even more special is the status of the latter’s father Mohammed Azharuddin as one of the most successful captains of the Indian cricket team. Azhar, who led India both in One Day International and Test matches for a number of years, is currently the President of the Hyderabad Cricket Association.

Sania had confirmed in October last year that her younger sister Anam would marry Asad. “She is actually getting married in December. We just came back from her bachelorette trip in Paris. We are really excited,” she had said.

This is Anam’s second marriage after she separated from her first husband Akbar Rasheed in 2018. Both had got married in a star-studded ceremony in 2016.

