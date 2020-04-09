Sania Mirza’s sister Anam seeks inspiration from Disha Patani ‘during darkest times’; husband Asad invents Corona ball; Hyderabad’s Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani

Days after Bollywood actress Disha Patani was seen shooting a hilarious video in self-isolation with to-be sister-in-law Krishna Shroff, Sania Mirza’s sister Anam Mirza has chosen the same popular TikTok song to record a similar video. Billed as Hyderabad’s Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani, both Anam and her husband Mohammed Asaduddin took to Instagram to also gave us a glimpse of how they’ve been coping with the anxiety of the national lockdown.

Anam took to Instagram share a hilarious Bored In A House track,which has gone viral on TikTok. In the video, Anam could be seen working on her tablet in different positions before sleeping off.

If this was not enough, Anam shared a selfie of herself in which she was seen dressed in a half-sleeved T-shirt with The Little Mermaid character Ariel on it paired with military tights.

Anam wasn’t the only person in her family, who felt bored during the lockdown. To lift his own morale and others on Instagram, Anam’s husband Asad shared a photo of what he said was Corona ball. In the photo, Asad was seen holding a stress-buster ball. In his caption, he revealed that his domestic help had named it ‘Corona ball.’ He wrote, “My house help named it the corona ball.”

Earlier in a series of posts, Anam had shown she was venturing out with her face masks on. In one photo with Asad, both of them were posing for the camera with the masks on. Her caption read, “Smiling on the inside.”

In another photo, both Anam and Asad said that they had bumped into with an unspecified friend during their grocery run. She wrote, “Bumped into them on the road on our grocery run.” She added, “Gonna tell our kids years later that this is how we met during the darkest time.”

Disha Patani had recently shared a quirky video of an impromptu dance performance with Krishna to a popular track Bored In A House, which has gone viral on TikTok. Disha Patani wore long red boxing shorts with a white T-shirt, while Krishna Shroff wore military trousers and a long-sleeved cropped olive green T-shirt for the dance video. Their short video clip consisted of four steps, the first being a booty shake by the rumoured sisters-in-law. In the second, the duo were seen rolling their heads to the lyrics while the third step involved the two sitting opposite each other and raising their sunglasses. The last step was the pair doing the squat walk.