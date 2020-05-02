Billed as Hyderabad’s Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani, Sania Mirza’s sister and her husband Mohammed Asaduddin have made a passionate plea to their fans to vote for the tennis star after she was nominated for Feb Cup Heart Award. Both Anam and Asad, son of former India cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin, took to Instagram to urge their fans to vote for Sania as the voting closes on 8 May at 09:00 GMT, and winners will be announced on Monday 11 May.

Anam updated her Insta story as she wrote, “VOTE FOR @mirzasaniar for the Fed Cup Heart Award.”

Asad too updated his Insta story to make a similar appeal. He wrote, “Vote for @saniamirzar.”

Sania has been chosen from the Asia/Oceana Group. Explaining the reason for her nomination the Fed Cup website read, “Sania Mirza, India: Making her first Fed Cup appearance since 2016 and with 18-month-old son Izhaan in the stands, Mirza went 3-0 in doubles for India to secure their place in the Play-offs.”

Another player from the same region nominated for the award is Priska Madelyn Nugroho from Indonesia. The 16-year-old, unranked as a pro, had gone 3-1 in singles and 1-3 in doubles on her Fed Cup debut as part of Indonesia’s three-player team in Dubai.

The Fed Cup has asked its followers to take part in voting. It wrote, “Who will be YOUR FedCup Heart Award winners? Head to our bio now to cast your votes.”

Sania had taken part in this year’s Fed Cup tie against Indonesia as she made her comeback after her maternity break. She had taken her little son Izhaan Mirza Malik to the tie. Later Sania had shared her photo with her son as she wrote, “My life in a picture ❤️I wouldn’t hav it any other way 🙌🏽 Allhamdulillah This is right before we played the tie against Indonesia to make the world group play offs for the first time @fedcuptennis .. he inspires me the most to do what I do and be the best I can be 🤗 🎾 👶🏽.”

Sania is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik.