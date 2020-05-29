Sania Mirza’s sister Anam gives ‘extremely over excited Eid hugs’ to husband Asad; fans and friends left in awe by PDA of Hyderabad’s Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani

Sania Mirza’s sister Anam Mirza recently shared many photos of her first Eid celebrations since getting married to Mohammed Asaduddin, son of former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin. However, what left her fans and friends awed was a photo of an ‘extremely over-excited Eid hug’ to her husband.

Anam took to Instagram to share a series of photos of her Eid celebrations. In one photo, both of them were seen giving a passionate hug to each other. She wrote, “giving each other extremely over excited eid hugs cause we can’t hug anyone else. our first eid together, hoping you’re all home, safe and grateful. Eid Mubarak from us .”

Celebrity Neeti Mohan wrote, “Pehli Eid Mubarak you guys.” Actor Ashish Chowdhry wrote, “Eid Mubarak lovebirds!” Husband Asad simply posted n emoji depicting ‘on fire’ status.

In another photo, Anam was seen posing for the camera with her sister Sania and nephew Izhaan Mirza Malik. She wrote, “ain’t no eid without you two.”

Anam’s last photo had her posing for the camera with husband Asad and father-in-law Azhar as she wrote, “Our first eid together as a fam.”

Asad recently celebrated his birthday in home quarantine. Choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan sought to reassure Anam Mirza’s husband saying that she was confident his next birthday will be special.

The Mirzas are royalty in Hyderabad just like the Ambanis in Mumbai. What makes the alliance between Anam and Asad even more special is Azhar’s pedigree as one of the most successful captains of the Indian cricket team. Azhar, who led India both in One Day International and Test matches for a number of years, is currently the President of the Hyderabad Cricket Association. Sania Mirza, for her part, continues to be one of the finest tennis stars that India has produced. Farah Khan has been a long friend of the Mirzas in Hyderabad.