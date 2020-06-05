Sania Mirza’s sister Anam applauds father-in-law Mohammed Azharuddin’s flick ‘like old times’; Hyderabad’s Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani

Sania Mirza’s sister Anam Mirza took to Instagram to applaud her father-in-law Mohammed Azharuddin’s impeccable flick ‘like old times.’ Anam is married to Azhar’s son Mohammed Asaduddin with the couple being widely dubbed as Hyderabad’s Shloka Mehta and Akash Mehta.

Azhar, who continues to remain one of the longest-serving cricket captains of India, took to Instagram to showcase the cricketing skills that earned him global fame. Sharing a series of videos of his cricket practice at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Azhar wrote, “Knock knock… timing it like old times.”

In the videos, Azhar could be seen flicking the cricket ball with ease while also showcasing his other batting skills. This clearly left his fans nostalgic as one wrote, “Legends remain the same 🔥🔥” Another commented, “Azzzuuuu that wrist game still strong.” “Class always class… Master of flick shot…,” wrote another fan.

Also in awe of his class was Azhar’s daughter-in-law Anam, who got married to his son Asad in October last year. Anam shared her father-in-law’s post as her Insta story to applaud his cricketing skills with plenty of clapping emojis.

Interestingly, Azhar was seen toying with the cricket ball in front a stand, which was named after him to recognise his contribution to the game of cricket.

Azhar remains the only batsman in the history of Test cricket to have scored three centuries in the first three matches of his cricket career. He played 99 Test matches for India and scored 6,215 runs 22 centuries and 21 half-centuries. He played 334 One Day Internationals for his country and scored 9,378 runs with seven centuries and 58 fifties.

Azhar India in 47 Test matches and 174 ODI matches. He led India to victory in 90 ODIs. This remained a record until Mahendra Singh Dhoni surpassed it in 2014. He also held the record for the maximum number of Test wins for India the captain of the national team until Sourav Ganguly beat it. Azhar led India to victory in 14 Test matches, while Ganguly has 21 Test victories under his belt as the captain. Virat Kohli currently holds the record for leading India to most Test wins in 33 matches.

As for Anam Mirza and her family, the Mirzas are royalty in Hyderabad just like the Ambanis in Mumbai. What makes the alliance between Anam and Asad even more special is Azhar’s pedigree as one of the most successful captains of the Indian cricket team. Azhar, who led India both in One Day International and Test matches for a number of years, is currently the President of the Hyderabad Cricket Association. Sania Mirza, for her part, continues to be one of the finest tennis stars that India has produced. Farah Khan has been a long friend of the Mirzas in Hyderabad.