Sania Mirza can’t stop laughing after Anushka Sharma mimics crazy Virat Kohli fan to demand ‘four’ from husband in COVID-19 lockdown; Sara Ali Khan’s co-star says he’s ‘that fan’

Video of Anushka Sharma mimicking a cricket fan of her husband Virat Kohli has gone viral within hours of her posting it on Instagram. Anushka mimicking Kohli’s crazy fan in demanding a four from him has left several Bollywood and sports celebrities in splits. Notable among them are actors Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Sara Ali Khan’s co-star Kartik Aaryan and Arjun Kapoor, tennis star Sania Mirza and filmmaker Karan Johar among others.

In the viral video, Anushka can be seen demanding a boundary from her husband mimicking a diehard cricket fan. She’s heard saying, “Kohli, Aye Kohli, Kohli. Chauka maar na chauka. kya kar raha hai? Aye Kohli, chauka maar. (Kohli, Oye Kohli, Kohli. Hit a boundary. What are you doing? Oye Kohli. Hit a four).”

The video ends with Kohli giving his wife an annoyed look. While sharing the video, Anushka wrote, “I thought he must be missing being on the field. Along with the love he gets from millions of fans, he must be especially missing this one particular type of fan too. So I gave him the experience.”

As expected, the video went viral in no time, leaving fans and celebrities in splits. Tennis star Sania Mirza wrote, “Hahahaha.” Arjun Kapoor commented, “Demand should have been for a 6 atleast minimum boss…” Kartik Aaryan said that he was ‘that fan.’ Hrithik Roshan wrote, “Too funny.” Anushka’s former co-star Ranveer Singh wrote, “HAHHAHAAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA DED.”

Both Anushka and Kohli have been forced to live in self-isolation due to the nationwide lockdown. Anushka had recently shared a video of giving her husband a haircut, which had caught the attention of many across India. Reacting to the video, Priyanka Chopra ahd commented, “No way!!! Mine will not let me at all!!”

The current nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus is expected to end on 3 May.