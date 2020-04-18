Sania Mirza can’t stop laughing after Anushka Sharma mimics crazy Virat Kohli fan to demand ‘four’ from husband in COVID-19 lockdown; Sara Ali Khan’s co-star says he’s ‘that fan’

By
JKR Staff
-
0

Video of Anushka Sharma mimicking a cricket fan of her husband Virat Kohli has gone viral within hours of her posting it on Instagram. Anushka mimicking Kohli’s crazy fan in demanding a four from him has left several Bollywood and sports celebrities in splits. Notable among them are actors Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Sara Ali Khan’s co-star Kartik Aaryan and Arjun Kapoor, tennis star Sania Mirza and filmmaker Karan Johar among others.

In the viral video, Anushka can be seen demanding a boundary from her husband mimicking a diehard cricket fan. She’s heard saying, “Kohli, Aye Kohli, Kohli. Chauka maar na chauka. kya kar raha hai? Aye Kohli, chauka maar. (Kohli, Oye Kohli, Kohli. Hit a boundary. What are you doing? Oye Kohli. Hit a four).”

The video ends with Kohli giving his wife an annoyed look. While sharing the video, Anushka wrote, “I thought he must be missing being on the field. Along with the love he gets from millions of fans, he must be especially missing this one particular type of fan too. So I gave him the experience.”

As expected, the video went viral in no time, leaving fans and celebrities in splits. Tennis star Sania Mirza wrote, “Hahahaha.” Arjun Kapoor commented, “Demand should have been for a 6 atleast minimum boss…” Kartik Aaryan said that he was ‘that fan.’ Hrithik Roshan wrote, “Too funny.” Anushka’s former co-star Ranveer Singh wrote, “HAHHAHAAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA DED.”

Both Anushka and Kohli have been forced to live in self-isolation due to the nationwide lockdown. Anushka had recently shared a video of giving her husband a haircut, which had caught the attention of many across India. Reacting to the video, Priyanka Chopra ahd commented, “No way!!! Mine will not let me at all!!”

The current nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus is expected to end on 3 May.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Entertainment

“Sorry”: Kiku Sharda of The Kapil Sharma Show issues stunning apology to Archa Puran Singh for jokes by him, Kushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and...

Entertainment

Days after appearing on The Kapil Sharma Show, Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala says many Ramayan cast members now no more; Sita mimicks Alia Bhatt

Education

SSC new exam dates: SSC to announce dates for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I) 2019 after 3 May @ ssc.nic.in

Entertainment

BJP worker and Indian wrestler from Haryana, whose family earned fame from ‘Muslim’ Aamir Khan’s Dangal, faces condemnation for Islamophobic tweet, #SuspendBabitaPhogat trends

Entertainment

Aditya Narayan makes huge revelation on rumoured wedding with singer Neha Kakkar, says he hopes ‘beautiful’ Indian Idol judge gets ‘good suitor’

Entertainment

Sania Mirza’s sister Anam catches husband Asad enacting Indian Idol winner Sunny Hindustani in lockdown; seen polishing shoes; Hyderabad’s Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani

Entertainment

Indian running big business in Dubai deactivates company website, Linkedin profile. Facebook, Twitter accounts disappear after Royal family member warns of consequences for Islamophobia

Entertainment

Singer Sona Mohapatra, who made MeToo allegations against Indian Idol judge Anu Malik and Kailash Kher, defends Kangana Ranaut’s sister on tweet calling for...

Entertainment

Archana Puran Singh dethrones Kapil Sharma as best comedian during lockdown after domestic help issues character certificate to The Kapil Sharma Show judge’s husband

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here