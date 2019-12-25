Sana Ganguly returns to Instagram with profound message on joy of helping others days after Dad and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly issues extraordinary clarification

Sana Ganguly caused quite a flutter with her stunning public response against the police crackdown on students protesting against the anti-Muslim Citizenship Act. Her BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had to intervene and issue an extraordinary clarification while asking people to leave her alone. Days later, Sana is back on Instagram with a profound message on the joy of helping others.

Sana updated her Insta story with a special message that read, “When you choose joy, you feel good and when you feel good, you do good and when you do good, it reminds others of what joy feels like and it just might inspire them to do the same.”

This is the first public message posted by Sourav’s 18-year-old daughter since she hit headlines with her support to the anti-CAA protesters. Sana had posted an excerpt from Khuswant Singh’s book The End of India to express her dissent over the recent police crackdown in Jamia Millia Islamia University. The excerpts read, “Every fascist regime needs communities and groups it can demonize in order to thrive. It starts with one group or two. But it never ends there. A movement built on hate can only sustain itself by continually creating fear and strife.

“Those of us today who feel secure because we are not Muslims or Christians are living in a fool’s paradise. The Sangh is already targeting the Leftist historians and “Westernized” youth. Tomorrow it will turn its hate on women who wear skirts, people who eat meat, drink liquor, watch foreign films, don’t go on annual pilgrimages to temples, use toothpaste instead of danth manjan, prefer allopathic doctors to vaids, kiss or shake hands in greeting instead of shouting ‘Jai Shri Ram’. No one is safe. We must realize this if we hope to keep India alive.”

A visibly concerned Dad Sourav had made a desperate plea asking everyone to leave Sana alone. “Please keep Sana out of all this issues .. this post is not true .. she is too young a girl to know about anything in politics,” he had tweeted.

Days later, Sourav was compelled to break his silence on the anti-CAA protests. He was quoted as saying, “My message will be to maintain peace. I will not go into the political issues of it because I have not actually read the bill. I do not think it is appropriate to make any comment before understanding but maintain peace and harmony. If there are issues, the concerned people will be available to address it. For me, everyone’s happiness is important.”