Salman Khan’s stunning confession, agrees that Siddharth Shukla is ‘ill-mannered’ and doesn’t respect women

In a stunning development, Salman Khan has finally agreed that Bigg Boss contestant Siddharth Shukla was an ‘ill-mannered’ person, who did not respect women. This stunning confession by Salman came during the Weekend Ka Vaar show on Monday night. Salman’s confession assumes significance in light of repeated allegations that he has always supported Siddharth’s bad behaviour inside the house.

Starting the show, Salman welcomed former contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee asked her if her opinion about the housemates had changed. Salman asked her, “You’ve watched the show from outside. Has it changed your opinion about the housemates?”

Devoleena replied, “Yes sir.” When Salman asked her to explain, she said, “When we are inside the house, we only get to see one corner and are clueless what’s happening in another corner. But when we see from outside, then we truly understand what’s happening all across the house.”

She continued, “For example, Siddharth (Shukla). I’ve had plenty of fights with him. If I talk about Siddharth then I used to earlier think of him as a very ill-mannered person, who doesn’t respect women. This is how I used to feel about him.”

Salman interrupted Devoleena and said emphatically, “But he is (ill-mannered and doesn’t respect women).”

This prompted Devoleena to correct herself as she said, “Yes, he’s aggressive and has a temper issue. But I used to think that he doesn’t have emotion. But now I know that even he has emotions. All he needs is a good friend.”

Siddharth has had to face incessant criticism for his violent behaviour and misbehaviiour with female contestants in the house. Bigg Boss had to punish him at least twice for physically assaulting Mahira Sharma and Asim Riaz. Many felt that the makers of the show were determined to condone his violence since many contestants had to leave the show for similar actions in the past.