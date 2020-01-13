Salman Khan’s explosive revelation on why his relationship with Aishwarya Rai and Katrina Kaif may have failed

Salman Khan on Sunday night made extraordinary revelations on why his past relationship with Aishwarya Rai, Katrina kaif and other girlfriends may have failed. Salman said that while he loved all his girlfriends, ‘nobody’ loved him. He then also admitted that his past girlfriends were right in not loving him because he was the ‘worst person’ to love.

Salman was pulling Deepika’s leg as she told Laxmi Agarwal that not only did he hope that her story will bring wealth to the Chhapaak star but this could also coincide with the arrival of a new member in her family. He was hinting at Deepika’s potential motherhood.

Deepika replied, “First you get married.” Salman replied, “Why is it important to get married to have children?” “So you produce children first even if you don’t want to get married,” Deepika said.

Not to be outwitted by Deepika, Salman said, “Let me become an adult first.” He then shifted his attention to Deepika’s co-star Vikrant Massey and asked if he was married. Vikrant said that he was set to getting married prompting Salman to ask, “Is it an arranged marriage?”

Vikrant replied in the negative forcing Salman to ask how his parents had allowed him to love a girl. Deepika came to his defence as she said, “The same way you loved people Salman.” Salman said that he never loved any girl.

Deepika asked Salman to look into the camera and say that he had never loved any girl. It was here that Salman said, “I’ve loved a lot. But nobody loved me.” Salman then explained that his ex-girlfriends were right in not loving him. “They are right (in not loving me). I’m the worst person to love.”

This is not the first time that references have been made to Salman’s ex-girlfriends namely Aishwarya Rai, Sangeeta Bijlani and Katrina Kaif on the Bigg Boss show. Two contestants namely Shehnaaz Gill and Himanshi Khurana entered the house by claiming to be Punjab’s Katrina Kaif and Aishwarya Rai.

Salman is reported to have dated Sangeeta Bijlani, Aishwarya and Katrina among others but all his relationships ended in separation.