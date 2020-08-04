Salman Khan’s co-star Disha Patani dragged into Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case as old photo comes to haunt friend Aaditya Thackeray; Maharashtra minister issues stunning statement

The controversy over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has taken a dramatic turn after one-year-old photo with Salman Khan’s co-star Disha Patani came to haunt Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray. After many people mistook Disha Patani as Rhea Chakraborty, the young Thackeray was forced to issue a statement, clarifying that he was not even remotely connected to the case. Thackeray, however, made it clear that it was not a crime to have friends in Bollywood.

Following rumours that Rhea enjoyed the blessing of a top Shiv Sena leader, many began to link Thackeray with the former girlfriend of Sushant. The photo in question was first shared on Instagram (see below) last year in June when Thackeray was seen going out with Disha for dinner. The photo had prompted many to speculate if Disha had started dating the Shiv Sena leader.

However, Thackeray took to Twitter to Twitter to respond to his critics. In his statement in Marathi, Thackeray said that he was being targeted by his rivals as part of dirty politics. He wrote, “Those who are pricked by the success and popularity of the Maharashtra government have started dirty politics over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Unnecessary mud slinging on me and the Thackeray family. This is nothing but dirty politics arisen out of frustration.”

He continued, “As a grandson of Hinduhridaysamrat (King of Hindus’ heart) Balasaheb Thackeray, I want to tell, that I will not commit any act that will harm the reputation of Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena and the Thackeray family.”

Last year, Disha was spotted going on a dinner date with Aditya Thackeray. That was before the young Shiv Sena leader, also the son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, had become an elected representative. On another occasion, Disha was seen emerging out od a restaurant with Aaditya dressed in a red long-sleeved cropped top and a blue denim mini skirt. The duo had reportedly gone to a posh restaurant in Juhu for dinner.

The Bihar Police have recommended a CBI inquiry into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Rhea is facing the heat after the late actor’s father accused her of transferring Rs 15 crore from his son’s bank account.