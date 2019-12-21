Salman Khan’s chilling warning to Colors TV amidst ugly fight between Siddharth Shukla and Rashami Desai, threatens to quit Bigg Boss

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan on Friday issued a chilling threat to Colors TV amidst an ugly fight between Siddharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. Salman told the makers of the Bigg Boss show to find another host if it intended to extend the show by five weeks.

The promo broadcast by Salman showed Salman expressing his disgust on the ugly fight between Siddharth and Rashami, who had thrown tea on him after facing an attack on her modesty. In return, Siddharth too charged at Rashami and violently pushed the latter’s boyfriend Arhaan Khan. As these three contestants indulged in a fight, Salman watched from the studio in horror.

Salman was seen chiding Rashami, who minced no words by accusing Siddharth of attacking her modesty adding that her self-esteem was above the show. This evoked an angry reaction from Salman.

It’s not clear whether Salman will be admonishing Siddharth, who’s repeatedly violated rules by being violent. He’s been punished twice but not faced any eviction. This has prompted many Bigg Boss housemates to accuse Salman of being biased in favour of Siddharth.

Salman Khan ne Sidhart Shukla ki class start he ki thi “Mere ko mat sikha Esi larki se kia meaning hai tera ? ” Creative team ne salman khan ko rok dya or 5 minutes tk mic n headphones pe discussion hvi then 👇👇👇👇👇 https://t.co/RpJ4PCsXjZ — The Khabri (@TheKhbri) December 20, 2019

However, according to Twitter handle The Khabri, Salman lashed out at Siddharth saying that ‘don’t teach me what you meant by aisi ladki remarks.

On Friday too, Rashami was seen expressing her disgust over Salman’s biases for Siddharth. Without naming Salman, Rashami was seen reminding that no action was being taken against Siddharth despite his repeated violence.

What triggered a full-blown fight inside the house was Siddharth attacking Rashami’s modesty by calling her ‘aisi ladki (such type of girl)’ and naukrani (maid). While making aisi ladki remarks, Siddharth was seemingly seen using his hand to point at Rashami’s body.

Siddharth had to face the music from many housemates including Asim Riaz, Arhaan Khan, Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli for his ‘despicable’ behaviour towards Rashami.