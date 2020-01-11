Salman Khan warns Siddharth Shukla to be careful of Punjab’s Katrina Kaif as Asim Riaz exposes Bigg Boss’ biases

In a stunning turn of event, Salman Khan has warned his favourite Bigg Boss contestant Siddharth Shukla to be careful of Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab’s Katrina Kaif. The promo aired by Colors TV showed Salman lashing out at Shehnaaz for her theatrics before the Bigg Boss host issued a word of caution to Siddharth. Elsewhere, this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode will be seen Asim Riaz exposing the biases of Bigg Boss in style.

As first reported by Janta Ka Reporter, Salman has lashed out at Shehnaaz for her ‘drama’ and even asked the makers of the show to open the gate so that the contestant from Punjab could walk out of the competition. In the same promo, Salman was later seen addressing Siddharth with a word of caution. He said, “Siddharth, you be very careful of this woman because she is in love..”

According to The Khabri, who is known to accurately report on the proceedings from inside the Bigg Boss house, a caller targeted Asim asking why he wasn’t visible on the reality show all through this week. The caller, according to The Khabri, asked, “ In the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode, you promised to stay away from Siddharth, but you were not visible (on the show) this week. Was your game only about fighting with Siddharth?”

To which, Asim reportedly said, “When I was Siddharth’s friend, then also I did not fight with him. But I used to be visible on the show. Now, I don’t know why I am not being shown. But I will bear this in mind.” Salman Khan reportedly praised Asim for playing the game well this week.

#Exclusive Asim’s Answer to Caller’s Question “Jab me Sid ka dost tha, jab hum nhi ladte the tab toh me dikhta tha ab pta Ni kyu Nahi dikh rha next time dhyan rakhunga sir” Salman Khan appreciates him on this n told him that this week he played slow but he is gooing good now https://t.co/xgTjwFMlVO — The Khabri (@TheKhbri) January 10, 2020

Asim’s reply has exposed the makers of the show after many of his fans pointed out last week that the reality show had almost banned him with cameras only showing Siddharth Shukla’s moments.