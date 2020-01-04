Salman Khan threatens to throw Siddharth Shukla out of Bigg Boss show

In an unthinkable act, Salman Khan on Saturday night finally threatened Siddharth Shukla out of the Colors TV’s reality show Bigg Boss. This came as a huge shock to the viewers of Bigg Boss since Salman has long been accused of ignoring the shenanigans of Siddharth in the competition.

Salman admonished Siddharth that he had crossing limits while using abusive language for fellow housemates. Salman told him menacingly that he will open the gates of the house the next time he is found to be abusing other housemates. Siddharth protested but to no avail as Salman refused to pay heed to his clarification. Aarti Singh also nudged Siddharth to avoid confrontation with Salman.

Addressing Siddharth, Salman said, “You cross every limit in anger. Your real personality comes out in anger.”

Earlier in the show, Salman was scathing in his criticism for Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz. As reported by Janta Ka Reporter, Salman also told Rashami to leave the show immediately since she accused the makers of the reality show of favouring Siddharth.

Salman admonished Asim for allegedly speaking about Rohit Shetty negatively in his absence. Salman asked if he did not want to work in the industry since Rohit was one of the most respectable directors in Bollywood.

Salman asked, “Asim why did you call Siddharth Shukla’s father a cry baby? Do you know where his father is?” Asim said that he was no more. To which Salman replied, “You are so bloody irritating.”

Asim was later seen approaching Siddharth to apologise. Siddharth said that he accepted his apology but he will not hesitate to retaliate if he misbehaved with him in the future. He said, “You set the bar, I will raise it.”